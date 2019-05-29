Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In Black Panties And Tiny Crop Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Jasmine Sanders has never been afraid of showing some skin on her widely-followed Instagram account, and she did just that in her latest upload that sent temperatures soaring. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lent her skills to the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret for a set of jaw-dropping new snaps that her millions of Instagram followers are going absolutely wild for.

The 27-year-old took to her account on the social media platform on Wednesday, May 29 to show off a duo of shots from her new campaign with Victoria’s Secret that certainly did not disappoint. In both photos, Jasmine wowed in a skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

The social media sensation’s all-black ensemble consisted of a pair of panties and a matching crop top that certainly did not disappoint her 3.4 million followers. The cheeky design of Jasmine’s barely-there bottoms flashed her curvy booty and long, toned legs as she posed for the camera, while its thick waistband bearing the logo of the brand sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. As for her upper half, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie wowed in a minuscule crop top that did way more showing than covering up. The blonde bombshell was captured tugging at the sheer number that barely grazed past her voluptuous bosom, giving way to her enviably flat midsection and abs. Jasmine completed her look by tying her signature blonde tresses up in a messy top knot that sat high on her head to keep her locks out of her face, and rocked a glamorous makeup look consisting of a glossy lip and thick coating of mascara.

Fans of the Golden Barbie were quick to show her some love for the steamy new Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, Jasmine’s latest post has already racked up more than 3,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her eye-popping look.

“Flawless,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“Perfect body,” commented a third.

Loading...

Earlier this week, Jasmine brought the heat again to her feed with a seriously NSFW photo that showed off even more skin than her post today. The model was captured sitting on the shore of a beautiful beach and showing off her curvy booty almost in its entirety, covering up in nothing but a skimpy thong bikini that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.