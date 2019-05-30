Kylie Jenner Slammed For Using Filter In Recent Skincare Video

Kylie Jenner is in a bit of hot water with some of her fans because of a recent video for her new skincare line, Kylie Skin. The video posted on the company’s Twitter page has a filter on it which distorts the color and texture of Kylie’s’s skin. As several fans pointed out, the filter prevents viewers from seeing whether the product actually works.

“Mam, the filter defeats the purpose of us seeing whatever effects your product has done to your skin,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Other fans pointed out that the towel was dirty after she dried her face, indicating that the face wash did not remove all of her foundation.

“Sis the towel still has foundation left on it…,” one viewer commented on Twitter. “She barely washed her face. Tragic.”

This isn’t the first time that Kylie’s skincare venture has faced criticism. As InStyle magazine reports, Kylie focused a lot of her early promotional efforts on her walnut face scrub exfoliator. But she was met with backlash when social media users replied with claims that walnut powder causes tiny tears in the skin when its included in a face wash. InStyle notes, skincare giant St. Ives was sued when a group of customers alleged that their signature Apricot Scrub damaged their skin. The case was thrown out, however.

In her ad for the product, Kylie claimed that her walnut scrub was “gentle enough to use every day,” a claim that many have scoffed at. She also “recommended” that it could be used “two or three times a week” but licensed aestheticians have called her out for that suggestion.

“You should not be exfoliating every day!!!!! 1x a week MAX!!” wrote Twitter user and aesthetician @BeautybyBri. “And Walnut will cause micro-tears in your skin, using it every day will result in couperose skin (broken capillaries).”

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

One Twitter user with the handle @spagetsis has also pointed out that Kylie’s skincare products have some troubling ingredients, namely phenoxyethanol. According to Safe Cosmetics, this chemical can lead to the development of eczema and can even cause nervous system damage to infants who are exposed to it orally.

No hate I love me some Kylie Jenner but do you research before you buy her skin products, phenoxyethanol is probably one of the most common ingredient in ALOT of skin care that is super harmful AND any serum should have less than 5 ingredients, and most def not start with water???? pic.twitter.com/a4oUXNI7yc — sis (@spagetsis) May 22, 2019

Loading...

Twitter users also slammed the billionaire for serving ramen, mini-pizzas, French fries and other types of fast food at the Skincare lines launch earlier this month.

“The food at Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin launch event looks like every drunk snack I made at 3 am in my dorm room,” one person commented on Twitter.

Delish reports that attendees also munched on pink rice sushi rolls and pink ice cream cones. They were also served pink smoothies as well.