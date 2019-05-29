‘BH90210’ Star Jennie Garth Says Luke Perry’s Spirit Is Still With The Cast, And Has A Photo To Prove It

Jennie Garth’s latest Instagram shows that fallen actor Luke Perry may still be heavily involved in his former co-star’s lives.

The actress shared a photo on Wednesday of a sign that the actor’s spirit will live on in the Beverly Hills: 90210 reboot. In the post, Garth shared a photo of a traffic light while in Vancouver, according to HollywoodLife. While capturing the green light, Garth shares that the street she was on is called “McKay Road.” Fans of 90210 recall that Perry played Dylan McKay in the original Fox drama from 1990 to 1995, and then again from 1998 to 2000 during the show’s final seasons. At the time of writing, Garth’s post about Perry received more than 65,000 likes from her 659,000 followers. The photo also received more than 2,000 comments of fans who were touched by Garth’s post.

“Oh my God that’s awesome yes it’s a really good sign that he’s there with all of you guys,” one follower commented.

“Dylan will be missed forever,” another follower chimed in.

Perry died on March 4 at the age of 52. The actor’s cause of death was reported to be due to suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home five days prior. At the time of his death, his family and friends were stunned by his passing. After leaving 90210 in 2000, Perry appeared in episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds and Community, per IMDB. More recently, the former teen heartthrob starred in CW’s Riverdale as K.J. Apa’s character Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. The actor’s role on the teen drama reportedly brought him notoriety to a new generation of television watchers.

Garth and Perry’s onscreen characters Kelly and Dylan reportedly had instant chemistry throughout their love affair on the show. The Inquisitr previously shared that Garth stated that Perry was with her and her castmates “every step of the way,” during the show’s premiere for the revival. Many of Perry’s other co-stars, including Shannon Doherty and Brian Austin Green shared how difficult it was to embark on a revival without Perry present. Green did mention back in March that Perry was fully supportive of the reboot and was possibly open to making a cameo.

“We thought if the reboot’s doing really well, he can come back, do a couple of episodes and figure it out,” Green told his podcast listeners. “It’s a shame now that’s not a possibility. That’s so low on the totem pole, but it’s a shame that for fans, they don’t get that send off of Dylan McKay.”

Loading...

“My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss." -Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costar Luke Perry See more tributes here: https://t.co/iM2lnvjLzz pic.twitter.com/2fRfv7GkpN — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019

The new Beverly Hills 90210 is set to be a six-part miniseries that will air in late-August.