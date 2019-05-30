‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Admits To Hookup With Ex-Husband Mario Singer

When did it happen?

Ramona Singer and her ex-husband, Mario Singer, had “goodbye sex” after their split years ago.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, according to a report from Bravo’s Personal Space, Ramona admitted that she and Mario hooked up three years ago after calling it quits on their marriage due to his affair with now-ex-girlfriend Kasey Dexter.

According to the report, Ramona disclosed the information during a lunch date with her co-stars, including Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel.

Ramona and Mario called it quits on their marriage in 2014 after 22 years and one child, daughter Avery. As fans of the show will recall, Ramona reportedly caught Mario with another woman at their vacation home in The Hamptons and while she attempted to salvage their marriage in the months that followed, she ultimately decided to file for divorce.

While the moments after their split were quite dramatic for Ramona and Mario, they are now in a much better place and when she and her co-stars were filming Season 11 last year, they reunited on camera and prompted rumors of a potential reconciliation.

Although Ramona and Mario aren’t getting back together, they have formed a friendship as they continue to co-parent their adult daughter.

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish last month, Ramona opened up about her relationship with Mario and said that being on good terms with one another is what’s best for their daughter.

“I think it’s really important for women not to harbor ill will towards their exes,” she said.

“I don’t care what they do to you, especially if you share a child. And negative energy creates negative things and I got rid of all that negative energy and I forgave him and we’re in a good place. We really are.”

Weeks later, Ramona spoke about Mario again during an interview with Hollywood Life. and said that while her and Mario’s divorce wasn’t easy, she and her former husband are now in a good place, which viewers recently saw on The Real Housewives of New York City.

“It’s important to not harbor any animosity towards one person for the other,” she explained.

As for a potential reunion, Ramona said that she didn’t think they could make it work because she and Mario are “different people.”

To see more of Ramona and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.