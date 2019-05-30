Miley Cyrus Probes Jonas Brothers On Purity Ring Removals During London Romp

Today, Miley Cyrus boldly went where few — if any — have gone before.

“Did it feel so good taking off your purity rings and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring, you know what I’m saying?” Cyrus asked the Jonas Brothers during a live London broadcast. Although her query was pre-taped for the Capital Breakfast television program, the recording came into play while the “Sucker” artists were sitting around with Roman Kemp on Wednesday.

The legendary boy band was in Blighty to talk up their new Chasing Happiness documentary, their Happiness Begins album that drops on June 7, and their upcoming performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 8. After that, at the end of the 10-minute discourse, the chatter turned to more personal matters.

Watch here at about the 9:20 mark as Miley spills the one question the “Wrecking Ball” singer was allowed to ask her fellow crooners. She chose to frame her query around the special rings that Nick, 26, Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, wore for years to symbolize their intent to remain virgins until marriage. The big moment happened near the very end of their London session.

Joe, who married in early May to Brit Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, quickly answered his colleague’s shifty question, “Um, yeah” with a goofy sneer on his face.

Meanwhile, his brother, Nick, who had famously dated Miley 13 years ago and who wed actress Priyanka Chopra last December, was visibly nervous before Cyrus quizzed the guys.

Afterward, as Nick likely gave a sigh of relief, Kemp followed up using bragging rights with the Jonas Brothers by stating “I told you it was a proper Miley Cyrus question.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for Miley, the American entertainer was in the British capital when all this frivolity went down. She hit London prior to heading to Spain for the Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival on May 31, per the singer’s website. This date is the same as Miley’s appearance on Netflix’s Black Mirror, a performance that Charlie Brooker said might “piss people off,” as the show’s creator commented during a press conference, reported Digital Spy.

Loading...

While in London on Tuesday, 26-year-old Miley Cyrus conjured up her inner hippie by wearing a white t-shirt underneath a Morrocan-esque vest and paired with her usual plethora of statement necklaces (two from Chanel) and bracelets.

According to Life and Style magazine, the diva rocked massive black sunglasses by Gucci on her mischievous face and she carried a cutting edge, chainlink Prada purse. She donned this retro garb in time for a sumptuous dinner at Gymkhana Indian restaurant in Mayfair.

So, will Miley Cyrus run into The Jonas Brothers during their mutually scheduled London trip? Likely. The four luminaries have been friends for more than a decade since both entities were ushered into show business by the Disney folks with Miley starring in Hannah Montana and the band of brothers in the Disney channel original, Camp Rock, and the Disney series, Jonas.

Not a bad start for huge talents who would become household names going forward, don’t you think?