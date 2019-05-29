Ashanti Leaves Little To The Imagination While Wearing A Micro Bikini In Latest Steamy Instagram Pictures

Ashanti is showing her Instagram followers that she is more than ready for summer to begin.

The “Foolish” songstress posted a series of sexy photos on her page. Based off of her geotag, she is in Thailand and seemingly living her best life. The multi-talented star’s photo shoot involves her wearing a blush, embellished micro bikini. According to Ashanti’s Instagram tags, the stunning bikini was made by Luxury Swimwear, a company based in Miami Beach, Florida. Along with the bikini, the R&B singer’s hair is wet at the ends as she soaks in a hot tub filled with rose petals. Her blonde tresses were styled by celebrity hairstylist Kalief Wolfe.

For her face, the “Good Good” singer opted for a dewy, glowy look. With a look made from celebrity makeup artist Angie Mar, Ashanti’s face is shining with a highlight, shimmery eyeshadow and a nude lip gloss. The concept for the shoot was created by fashion stylist and creative director Wilford Lenov.

At the time of writing, Ashanti received more than 200,000 likes across all three posts. The songstress also received more than 2,000 comments from her 4.7 million followers.

“My childhood crush! You don’t age! You still look like you did 17 years ago when I fell in love with you,” one follower commented.

“This blonde is so dope on you!!!” another follower exclaimed.

In her last post, Ashanti shared a behind the scenes video, which appears to be from the set of a new music video. The Grammy winner announced back in March that she is currently working on the finishing touches of her first album in five years, per Entertainment Weekly. She reportedly told the outlet that she hopes to have the album released to the public by the end of 2019.

“I’m working with some amazing producers, really cool ideas, and collabs!” she said. “I’m excited about the next few moves, the year ahead, and releasing new music. It’s going to be a lot of fun. With me, it’s timing. There are a lot of things going on and it’s important to try and line everything up as much as you can, but it’s also important to not sit and wait on things.”

Loading...

The “Happy” singer also said that famed producer Metro Boomin will be overseeing the production of the upcoming album. She also confirmed that Swae Lee and Torey Lanez will appear on her seventh studio album. Davido, J-Roc, J Balvin and Cardi B/Iggy Azalea producer J.White Did It are also possible collaborations for the project.

Fans of Ashanti can keep up with her on her Instagram page.