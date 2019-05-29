Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Gets Cheeky In The Tiniest White Thong

Hilde Osland is setting fire to Instagram in her latest, cheeky post.

The blonde bombshell is well-known for showing off her picture-perfect figure in a number of different outfits including bikinis and thongs and today was certainly no exception. The social media sensation boasts an impressive following of over 1.3 million on Instagram alone and in the most recent image posted to her account, the stunner looks nothing short of perfect.

In the first photo in the series of two, Osland poses next to a window with a big, white mirror just behind her. The model wears her long, blonde locks up in a messy bun while also donning a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with blush and lipgloss. The stunner poses at a side angle, showing off her toned abs, booty, and legs while she rocks a tiny pair of white thonged panties that leave nothing to the imagination.

Along with the bottoms, Hilde rocks a white cropped sweatshirt that barely even covers her chest. The second image in the series gives fans a front view of the model while she flaunts her toned abs for the camera. Yet again, Osland leaves barely anything to the imagination, going braless and showing off some major underboob for fans.

Within just hours of the post going live on her account, the 31-year-old has earned a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 40,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments and growing. Some followers took to the post to let Hilde know that they’re huge fans while the overwhelming majority chimed in to comment on her stunning figure.

“Even my gf agreed, you are perfection,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“When the notification comes through, hildeees just made a post. Omg, makes my day!!!”

“Amazing as usual. Hildeee can we have a mediocre pic of you to make the rest of the world feel better,” another fan gushed with a series of emojis.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, the bombshell is no stranger to showing off her body to her loyal fans. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Osland shared two photos of herself in an NSFW outfit. In one of the photos, Osland is seen standing in her bathroom and striking an incredibly sexy pose. The Norwegian-born beauty shows off her toned abs and legs in a pair of see-through lingerie that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. The blue-colored bra is adorned with a delicate pattern and shows off plenty of Osland’s cleavage. This post garnered a lot of attention for the beauty with over 1,000 likes.

It’s likely only a matter of time until Hilde slays in her next Instagram photo.