Watch St. Louis Blues Vs. Boston Bruins Live Stream: Game 2 Of NHL Stanley Cup Final, Start Time, Preview

The Boston Bruins look to protect their home ice by taking a 2-0 Stanley Cup final series lead over the St. Louis Blues.

After scoring four unanswered goals in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues, as USA Today covered, the heavily favored Bruins look to defend their home ice and take a commanding two-game lead in the 2018-2019 NHL Stanley Cup final series. The Bruins appear likely to play an even more dominant game after finding their legs following an 11-day layoff since they completed a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals — a layoff that showed in a sluggish first period and early minutes of the second — as the visiting Blues got off to a shocking 2-0 lead after the first 21 minutes. Boston will hope to continue their momentum from the latter stages of Game 1 when they play Game 2, a contest that will live stream from TD Garden.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup final Game 2 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 29. That start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. Central.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 2 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday, May 30. And in China, the Blues-Bruins showdown starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, China Standard Time.

Bruins goalie Tuuka Rask, who has recorded a.940 save percentage throughout the playoffs — best of any goaltender in the current postseason, according to Hockey Reference — saved 18 of the 20 shots sent his way in Game 1.

But it was the Bruins’ defensemen who can take much of the credit for Boston’s 1-0 series lead, restricting St.Louis to just nine shots on goal in the second period and a mere three in the third, according to NHL.com. Nonetheless, the Blues say they are confident that they can quickly climb back into the series.

“Once you see the video and see what we actually did and know that we didn’t get to our game or play our game at all it makes us feel confident in the room that we can turn the page, get back to playing the way we can,” Blues Center Brayden Schenn — who scored the first St. Louis goal at 7:23 of the opening period, per HR — told NHL.com.

The Bruins have now won eight playoff games in a row after losing Games 2 and 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, per HR.

Goalie Tuukka Rask saved 18 of 20 shots for the Boston Bruins in a Game 1 victory. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

To watch the St. Louis Blues Vs. Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup final second game live stream online from Boston, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Blues vs. Bruins showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Stanley Cup live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Wednesday’s Blues vs. Bruins game, as well as the following two games in the series, live stream for free.

In Canada, the St. Louis-Boston Game 2 will be streamed by Rogers SportsNet Now.

To watch the Blues-Bruins matchup internationally, a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe may be found at NHL.com.