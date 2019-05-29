American Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Sexy Bikini On Instagram, Flaunts Her Famous Curvy Booty

Fitness model Jen Selter is known in large part for her world-famous derriere and she is well on her way to building an impressive empire based on her insane figure. Nearly 13 million people follow Selter’s every move via Instagram and her latest post has tongues wagging.

Wednesday afternoon, Selter shared a sizzling-hot bikini shot that immediately generated a lot of buzz as temperatures soared. Jen is wearing a gorgeous black-and-white gingham bikini in this photo and she is kneeling next to a pool outdoors.

Jen was photographed from the side and she’s giving the camera a slight come-hither smile. Selter has her brunette hair parted down the middle and it’s falling straight down her back, and she’s wearing a muted pink lip color along with large aviator sunglasses.

Other than the bikini, the sunglasses, and a delicate ring on one finger, Selter chose not to add much of anything else in terms of accessories or distractions. The bikini bottoms sat high on her hips to showcase her curves and it beautifully hinted at the curves of her infamous booty.

This particular pose also gave the fitness entrepreneur’s followers a chance to gaze at her chiseled abs and fans went wild over this snapshot. Selter has 12.8 million people following her Instagram page alone and nearly 60,000 of them showed their love for this bikini shot in the first 40 minutes after Jen had shared it. In addition, nearly 600 people commented and there was a lot of admiration for Jen and the hard work she’s put in to achieve these amazing fitness results.

Via her Instagram Stories, Jen shared some short video clips from the trip she’s currently on in Prague. She may have fully embraced the breakfast buffet made available to her, but Selter’s physique didn’t show any of that morning meal in the clips showing Jen coaching and working out in her skintight green leggings and a long-sleeved crop top.

Loading...

Jen also shared some clips showing her at an event and she looked stunning in a gold minidress and sky-high stiletto heels. The dress had a cutout under Jen’s bust and did show off a bit of cleavage, and she embraced the opportunity to get a little flirty and dance.

This newest post didn’t include any words of wisdom, but Selter is known for including inspirational notes with many of her Instagram posts. That was definitely the case with a photo the fitness model shared on Tuesday as she shared a close-up selfie that raked in nearly 115,000 likes.

Whether the American fitness model is wearing skintight leggings, a bikini, or a party dress, Jen Selter’s curvy, athletic figure wows her followers. She’s got a lot of projects in the works right now and her fans cannot wait to see what she throws at them next.