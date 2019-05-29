Ariana Grande Reveals Tomato Allergy, Points Out Injustice As ‘An Italian Woman’

Ariana Grande has finally explained why she had to postpone two of her Florida concerts. As People reports on May 29, the thank u, next singer had taken to her Instagram stories yesterday to state sickness as the reason behind the rescheduled gigs. There’s been an update, though.

On May 29, the 25-year-old revealed the culprit behind her illness. It appears to have been a simple tomato. Earlier today, Ariana took to Instagram. While the video showed her dog sitting on a staircase, the caption offered fresh information on the star. Ariana proved honest, detailed, and apologetic all at once, per her words.

“Update: we discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

Grande then changed to caps to outline what seemed to be a sensation of injustice. For Grande, little is “more unfair” than a woman with an Italian heritage “developing an allergy” to the fruit – Grande then pointed out her age.

Ariana pulling out of her concerts had already made major headlines. Her latest revelation is likely making larger ones.

While American-born, Grande is of Italian descent. The starlet has even taken to social media to outline it. Her 2010 Tweet (seen below) stated a lineage tracing back to Italy’s Abruzzo and Sicily regions.

No, I'm actually Italian! Part Abruzzo and part Sicilian. 🙂 RT @bianqui_creates @ArianaGrande are you part Hispanic/Latin? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2010

Fans have been taking to the comments section of the tomato-related post by the masses.

“Oh no!!! No more pizza,” one fan wrote.

“I hope you feel better love!” was another comment.

With 156 million Instagram followers, Ariana is now the most-followed woman on the platform. Earlier this year, she overtook Selena Gomez – the “Fetish” singer previously held the status. With her global tours, 2019 Coachella headlining, and all-around “it” girl status, Ariana is now a bonafide icon. Especially notable with this singer is her trademark high ponytail. The hairdo is now a part of Grande’s identity, although it seems to have had a knock-on effect on the rest of Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez frequently dons the hairstyle. Likewise seen rocking the high ponytail prior to her recent bob was Kim Kardashian.

Ariana’s explanation, apology, and promise of rescheduling had racked up over 1.8 million views within four hours of being posted. While die-hard fans may have grabbed themselves tickets to this star’s concerts, less-fortunate ones can stay updated on Ariana’s life by following her Instagram.