Blondie Singer Debbie Harry Once Narrowly Escaped Encounter With Ted Bundy

Singer Debbie Harry reportedly had a close encounter with serial killer Ted Bundy and narrowly escaped after he lured her into his car.

Harry, 73, will allegedly reveal the details of the frightening experience in a new autobiography, the Mirror reported.

The Blondie singer said the two crossed paths one night in the early 70s.

“I was trying to get across town at two or three o’clock in the morning,” the “Rapture” singer said.

She then went on to describe how a car kept coming up to her and the driver kept offering her a ride. She denied the driver’s offer, but finally succumbed when she couldn’t find a cab. She said when she got in the car, she noticed that all of the windows were rolled up, except for a small crack. She also said the driver smelled bad.

“I looked down and there were no door handles. The inside of the car was stripped. The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up,” the punk rocker admitted.

Thankfully, the singer was able to think quick and free herself before anything terrible happened.

“I wiggled my arm out of the window and pulled the door handle from the outside. I don’t know how I did it, but I got out. He tried to stop me by spinning the car but it sort of helped me fling myself out,” Harry said

“Afterwards I saw him on the news. It was Ted Bundy.”

Debbie Harry's daring escape as she was lured into serial killer Ted Bundy's car https://t.co/7xFDtN0PI1 pic.twitter.com/vNCGJIWTRW — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 29, 2019

Bundy admitted to killing 36 young women across several states in the early 70s. Many experts believe that the actual number of women he killed is closer to 100, according to Biography.

Police first arrested Bundy in 1975 for ­kidnapping Carol DaRonch. She, like Harry survived his clutches. Bundy was sentenced to 15 years in a Utah jail for the crime. In 1977, he escaped only to be recaptured for eight days before escaping again. He continued his killing spree until he was captured in Florida in 1978.

During his trial, Bundy spent years appealing his death sentence. He even tried to take his case to the Supreme Court, but it was denied. He was executed on January 24, 1989, at the Florida State Prison.

Harry’s memoir, Face It, is scheduled to be released on October 1. The singer said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that she had many more stories to tell and if the book was well-received, she might write another one or two.