Fans’ Hearts Explode As Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet New Photo Of Daughters Haley Joy & Hope Catherine

While viewers may be missing Hoda Kotb on The Today Show, they’re luckily able to keep up with her on social media.

As fans know, the mother of two is currently taking a little time off of work to spend time with daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. Hope is the newest addition to the family as she was adopted by Kotb back in April. So far, Hoda has shared a few photos of her new baby girl with fans and each and every time, her Instagram followers go nuts. In one of her more recent posts, Hoda poses alongside both daughters in a picture-perfect moment.

In the sweet family photo, the Today Show host sits on a couch and is grinning from ear to ear. Kotb is rocking a white graphic tee that reads “Love first” in rainbow-colored letters along with a pair of ripped jeans. Next to the 54-year-old sits her daughter Haley, who is also looking at the camera with a smile on her face. The two-year-old holds her baby sister in her arms and feeds her a bottle in the sweet family snapshot.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the mother of two a ton of accolades with over 115,000 likes as well as upwards of 1,400 comments. Some fans chimed in on the post to let Hoda know that she is missed on The Today Show while countless others let the TV personality know that her family is beautiful.

“The smile on YOUR face…… amazing!!! Your eyes smile. You can even see your heart smiling!!!! Simply beautiful,” one follower commented on the photo.

“So adorable but we miss you in the morning Honda. Come back soon.”

“Such beauties! I was adopted, every time I see you with these girls it is special. My parents were 36 and 47! My mom was the 47! That was 63 years ago and I always knew I was special and loved!!,” another chimed in.

On April 18, Hoda shocked fans when she posted a photo on Instagram of Haley, herself, and the latest arrival to their little clan. In the image, Kotb is again all smiles as she cradles her baby in her arms and to go along with the photo, the 54-year-old shared an incredibly touching and sweet caption.

“Hope is sleeping soundly…and i am reading all of your beautiful messages. I am overwhelmed with your kindness…thank you for the love you have shown us… it means so much. If you are waiting for your miracle… have faith. I am with you.”

Right now, it is not known when Hoda will be returning to the hit NBC show but according to Page Six, the TV personality took four months off with the arrival of Haley Joy. Kotb’s new co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, is also expecting her third child later this summer.