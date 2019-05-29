Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Uses Phyllis

Brand new shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam uses Phyllis to help reclaim his life in Genoa City without any regard to who his actions may end up hurting. Two of the town’s most disliked citizens could end up wreaking havoc together.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have a fender bender after Phyllis has had too much to drink. Adam takes her home, and the two begin talking. Because of her tipsy tongue, Adam realizes that Phyllis may be able to give him some information that he needs to get what he wants.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffth discussed the upcoming alliance of Genoa City pariahs with Soap Opera Digest recently. He said, “Adam knows that Phyllis is a force to be reckoned with and is unstoppable when going after what she wants. In turn, Phyllis has a quiet respect for Adam trying to take on the Newmans in the past.”

Unfortunately for Phyllis, Adam doesn’t actually want revenge on the Newmans — he merely wants to make up for the time he lost with his family, but his siblings aren’t exactly waiting to welcome him back into the family fold. Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is dead set on raising Christian even though Adam is the little boy’s biological father.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Phyllis is scheming against Jabot for sure, and she could very well be behind the Chinese company whose logo is so similar to the Jabot Collective’s logo.

When Adam realizes how beneficial Phyllis’s information could be for him, he stokes the fires of her resentment over how the Abbotts have treated her by ousting her from the CEO position at Jabot after they all made terrible mistakes at the helm of the business too. It’s not that Adam plans to hurt anybody intentionally, but sometimes when Adam goes after what he wants, people end up getting hurt. This time, Phyllis could find herself even worse off if she teams up with Adam, but right now she is as near rock bottom as she’s been for a while, so it is likely that Phyllis will do whatever Adam encourages her to do, which is going to cause some huge, damaging drama for the Abbotts and the Newmans.

According to Griffith, “Two heads are always better than one. If Phyllis decides to team up with Adam, Genoa City should brace themselves for some serious fireworks as these two may be unstoppable together.”