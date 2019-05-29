Zara Larsson Shows Off Her Legs & Underwear In Super Short Eye-Popping Dress

Swedish beauty Zara Larsson has uploaded a revealing set of photos to her Instagram page. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker is seen to be wearing a mini lavender, purple dress with heels to match. The garment has a reflective design on some parts of it as well as feathery straps. The eye-popping photos really show off her long smooth legs which are on full display. In the second photo, Larsson is showing off the back of the outfit which really proves how short it is as you can see her underwear and booty appearing out.

“If she gotta band, let her in, yeah she good. I ain’t gotta worry bout s*** MONEY GOOD,” she captioned the photos.

Within two hours, the upload was liked by over 193,000 users and praised in the comments section with over 1,000 messages.

“FIRE,” Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony wrote.

“Those are the prettiest boots I’ve seen in my life,” a fan page mentioned.

“I was already shook by the first picture but the second killed me,” another fan commented.

“This is my dream outfit,” singer-songwriter Emily Vaughan told her.

On Instagram, Zara has over 5.7 million followers and keeps her fans updated with what’s going on in her busy life.

She is currently on tour supporting Ed Sheeran across Europe, according to Billboard. She has been sharing photos from the tour in her many different outfits.

On Twitter, her fans have been showing their appreciation for the stunning star by sharing photos of the “Symphony” chart-topper.

Larsson rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2014, her debut album, 1, topped the Swedish charts and celebrated a number of singles including “Carry Me Home” and “Rooftop” which both went top 10.

Her first worldwide smash hit was taken from her second studio album. The single “Lush Life” propelled her career around the world. It peaked at No. 1 in Sweden while entering the top five in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the U.K. It charted in the U.S. and peaked at No. 75.

Zara’s second studio album, So Good, was her first worldwide release and contained multiple singles that went multiplatinum around the world — “Ain’t My Fault,” “I Would Like,” and “Never Forget You” with MNEK to name a few.

She has collaborated with many familiar names — David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, Clean Bandit, and Tinie Tempah.

In 2018, Larsson released the single “Ruin My Life” which was a huge success. The single peaked at No. 2 in Sweden and No. 9 in the U.K. It has gone platinum in Sweden and Australia while going gold in New Zealand and Denmark.

Earlier this year, she released the songs “Don’t Worry Bout Me” and “Wow” which are set to be included on her third studio album, which remains untitled.