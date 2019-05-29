‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer To Release Memoir About Her Life, Says She Is ‘Breaking The Generational Curse’

Many of the girls from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have released books about their lives, giving readers an inside look at their lives that haven’t been shown. Now, Leah Messer is getting ready to release a book later this year. She made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

“The secret is out! #hopegracefaith They’re my reasoning for breaking the generational curse I was brought up in! I love you #aaa!!”

Leah included a cover of the book which shows her with her three daughters — Aliannah Hope, Aleeah Grace, and Adalynn Faith. In the photo, Leah is wearing a blush pink dress with her dark hair down. Her daughters are dressed in white gowns with matching flower crowns.

With the tweet, Leah included a link to the Amazon page that people can use to preorder the book. The book, which is titled Hope, Grace, & Faith will be released on December 24. On the Amazon page, a description of the book is included.

“In her memoir, Leah takes readers behind the scenes and shares an intimate, often heartbreaking portrait, of her turbulent childhood in rural West Virginia, the rock bottom that forced her to reevaluate her life, and her triumphant break from toxic relationships and self-destructive cycles to live her life with hope, grace, and faith.”

Loading...

Leah Messer was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she learned that she was expecting twins with her then-boyfriend, Corey Simms. Leah and Corey welcomed Aliannah and Aleeah in December 2009. The couple later married but divorced shortly after. After that, Leah moved on with Jeremy Calvert. The couple married and share daughter Adalynn together. However, that relationship also ended in divorce.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Leah raised her girls while dating a new man named Jason. The relationship didn’t work out, though, and later in the season Leah and Jason split.

Although she is single, rumors have been swirling that she and Jeremy Calvert may get back together. The two have been working hard to co-parent together for their daughter. On the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode which aired earlier this month, the two co-parents sat down and talked about co-parenting with one another. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah referred to them as a “co-parenting goals.” She also shared a photo on Instagram of them together in New York when filming for the reunion and stated that they will “always be a team.”