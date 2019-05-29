Tiffany Trump Dons Blue Swimsuit, $620 Sunglasses While Aboard $59 Million Yacht With Billionaire Boyfriend

Tiffany Trump is already living her best life this summer.

The 25-year-old was spotted vacationing with billionaire boyfriend, Michael Boulos, on a mega-yacht, which is priced somewhere around $59 million. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Trump having a great time soaking up the sun onboard the massive vessel. The first daughter flaunts her figure in a blue one-piece suit from the brand Everything But Water. The low-plunging suit features a tie in the middle, showing off a little bit of cleavage to bystanders.

The socialite completed her tropical look with a sheer white kimono and a pearl necklace. In most of the images, Trump wore her long, blonde locks down and straight and appeared to go makeup-free for the outing. She accessorized her look with a pair of $620 Gucci sunglasses. Boulos also dressed the part of a laid-back tourist, rocking a pair of short red swim trunks as well as a pair of big, black sunglasses. In many of the photos, Michael wore a big, blue towel draped around his neck.

A few of the snapshots from the series show Tiffany and Michael packing on the PDA, with Boulos putting his arms around his lady and also rubbing her back while she was sunbathing. According to the publication, the pair were joined by Trump’s BFF, Peter Brant Jr., and have been vacationing for the past few weeks. Their most recent stop on the luxurious yacht landed them in Monaco and prior to that, they were spotted in London and Cannes.

During the trip, Trump made an appearance at the AmFAR gala and posted a photo from the event on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr shared, the President’s daughter posed in front of a white step-and-repeat, showing off her figure in a sheer gown that has a ton of silver sequins adorned throughout. The 25-year-0ld wore her long, blonde locks down and straight and was dripping in jewelry with a chunky blue necklace and a pair of matching earrings.

It certainly comes as no shock that the photo earned Trump a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments. But even though she is still living her life in the spotlight, a recent report from W Magazine suggests that Tiffany and her father, Donald, don’t exactly have the best relationship.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” an insider dished. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

As fans know, Donald has always seemed to be closer to his other daughter, Ivanka Trump.