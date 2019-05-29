‘Death Stranding’ Release Date Revealed In Trailer With Many Familiar Faces

It’s been just under two years since Hideo Kojima’s new PlayStation 4-exclusive open-world action game, Death Stranding, was announced at E3 2016. After months of waiting and bizarre trailers, it finally has an official release date — November 8 — along with another fittingly strange trailer.

According to a new statement about the game’s themes by Kojima himself, Polygon reports that the goal of the game is to “reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society.” The statement claims that the game is crafted in a way that all of its elements — story, gameplay, and all — are “bound together by the theme of the ‘Strand’ or connection.”

Players take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges, who is modeled after actor Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Sam is a courier that explores the game’s dark open world that is gripped by a mysterious phenomenon known as the Death Stranding. As players traverse the world, they reconnect society at its divisions by bonding with players around the world via “Strands.”

“Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others,” Kojima said.

As far as Sam, CNET reports that Kojima says his character is relatively ordinary.

“Sam is unlike any other hero you may have seen in games before. A typical hero is usually some sort of elite or someone with a military background. Sam is not. He is a working man of sorts — a hands-on professional. Someone with a skillset akin to a blue-collar worker.”

Although the trailer and recent statement are the least vague of anything we’ve seen from the game thus far, many unanswered questions still remain, and it wouldn’t be surprising if things stay like this until the game’s release.

In addition to Reedus, Death Stranding features many familiar faces, including Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner, Troy Baker, Guillermo del Toro, Margaret Qualley, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

Death Stranding is Kojima’s first game since he finished work on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and subsequently departed acrimoniously from Konami after a 30-year relationship that went down in flames. Before his departure, he was set to work on Silent Hills, a new game in the Silent Hill series that was to be a collaboration between him and del Toro, and potentially horror manga artist Junji Ito.

Death Stranding will release November 8 on PS4 for $60. Engadget reports that it will also come as a $200 collector’s edition, which comes with a life-sized “bridge baby” pod.