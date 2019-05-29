AEW News: Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose Reveals Hard Truth About Why He Left WWE, Calls Vince McMahon An ‘Old Man’

It seems as if the relationship wasn't nearly as good as people thought.

Jon Moxley’s debut at All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing signaled the end of Dean Ambrose for quite some time as he did sign a multi-year deal. Earlier this year, WWE publicly announced that Ambrose would not be re-signing with the company and it was just strange, but it still happened. Now, Moxley has come forth and revealed exactly why he left WWE in great detail and it is a lot to take in.

Not only is Moxley a member of the AEW roster, but The Inquisitr reported that he’s going to appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well. He is finally able to have the freedom he’s always talked about having with his character and in-ring style, but is that the true reason he left WWE?

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast and he put absolutely everything out there. He said that it was finally “time to talk,” and that meant discussing everything from his time in WWE to not re-signing to leaving to signing with AEW and much more.

While Moxley did thank WWE and say how he has tons of respect for the company, he did spill a lot about the company and Vince McMahon, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc. It was very interesting that he was as candid as he was, seeing as how his wife Renee Young does still work for WWE.

AEW

After speaking well about WWE, Moxley joked with Jericho and said, “With that out of the way, let’s just bury the company.” It was back in July of 2018 during his time out with a tricep injury that Ambrose realized he wanted to leave.

In order to make more money, though, he knew he needed to wait as his contract didn’t expire until April 30, 2019. His frustration with the company kept growing, though, and it had a lot to do with how his character/gimmick was being portrayed and the things he was being told to do.

At times, he would tell the writers that he didn’t like what he was being told to say or do, so, he’d have them rewrite it. Even when he’d go to Vince McMahon, Ambrose would ask him if he was supposed to be an “idiot” to which Vince would laugh and say, “No, that’s you! You’re different!”

When he was a heel and working against Seth Rollins, there were many times he just didn’t like what he was being given and he’d let them know. Finally, McMahon even said that “Dean needs to understand why he’s insulting the audience” and read the scripts as written.

That didn’t sit well with Ambrose.

“Why do I work here? I’m a professional wrestler who can tell stories and come up with promos. I believe I have the capability to talk people into buildings, I believe that I developed those skills years ago and wanted to bring them here to WWE and you just want me to say your stupid lines. If you want somebody to read your stupid lines, hire an actor because they’d probably do a better job. I’m not interested in doing in.”

Eventually, the feud between Rollins and Ambrose turned to their former brother of The Shield in Roman Reigns. As Reigns was out and battling leukemia, Moxley said he was given a distasteful remark to say about his friend and that he was pushed to say it on TV.

After saying it, Moxley said he immediately regretted it. Last year, The Inquisitr reported that Reigns’ medical battle was expected to be used more often in the feud between his two former brothers.

WWE

After constantly battling and trying to get his own ideas in, Moxley said he was just exhausted after six years of trying to explain to an “old man” why the material was not any good. The “old man” that Moxley was referring to is Vince McMahon.

Eventually, there came a day where he went into work and there was an angle written for him that would see him get vaccinated in a backstage segment. Moxley said it made him so angry and he even thought about walking out right then, but he met with Vince instead and the boss loved the material.

At this point, he was getting depressed and his end was reached when Vince wanted Ambrose to say something else about Reigns battling leukemia, but he wouldn’t do it.

“It is the worst line. I’m not going to say it on the air, I’ll tell you after we’re done. It would have been like a thing where someone would had to get fired, maybe me. They might have like lost sponsors, like the Susan G. Komen and all of that.” “I don’t know who wrote it, I don’t know if it was Vince himself. If it was a writer and he’s listening right not, ‘you should be ashamed of yourself.’ You wouldn’t believe it!”

From that point on, he was dead set on leaving WWE even if All Elite Wrestling, NJPW, or any other company was not an option for him. He was done. There were other things discussed in the long talk with Chris Jericho in which Moxley simply spills it all.

Dean Ambrose (on Talk is Jericho) pointed to the "All you people" promos as the point where he knew he had to leave WWE. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 29, 2019

Rewatching Dean Ambrose's promo and remembering how disgusted I was about that, and watching his face when he cuts it, only reaffirms the belief that he was just as disgusted and horrified about it as we were. I can't believe they wanted to keep digging on that. Wow. — Amy O (@Phoenixnjpw) May 29, 2019

Dean Ambrose may never actually exist again in WWE and after Jon Moxley’s revealing conversation with Chris Jericho, that may be very close to accurate. It’s always enlightening to see the side of things from a superstar’s perspective, but this was truly eye-opening in so many ways. Moxley is now a member of AEW’s roster and if Vince McMahon has anything to say about it, Ambrose will never be on WWE’s again.