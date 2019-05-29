‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Neil’s Family And Friends Blessed By His Will

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 29 brings a somber day when Neil’s family and friends gather at Devon’s for the reading of his will. Plus, Cane moves on, Mariah considers a significant change, and Lauren puts Phyllis on notice.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Michael (Christian LeBlanc) read Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will to his gathered family and friends. Neil left Sharon (Sharon Case) all of Dru’s jewelry since they were best friends. Later, when Lily (Christel Khalil) commented on a necklace, Sharon offered it to her, but Lily declined. Meanwhile, Neil gave Cane (Daniel Goddard) forgiveness.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) received a Bible with a passage as well as Katherine’s atlas with writings from her world trip. Nikki got emotional as she remembered a moment when Neil helped her through her addiction. As for Victor (Eric Braeden), Neil left him a box of cigars he’d saved for a special occasion and his nameplate from Newman Enterprises.

Jack (Peter Bergman) got his and Neil’s foundation, and Jack announced he’ll name the new treatment facility in honor of Neil. A generous $500,000 donation to the Alzheimer’s charity of her choice is what Neil bequeathed Ashley (Eileen Davidson) along with the jazz album they danced to not so long ago.

Family is forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CV7TLWTLXw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 29, 2019

For Olivia, Neil donated to Doctors Without Borders while Malcolm (Shemar Moore) received albums from his and Neil’s childhood. Ana (Loren Lott) received Neil’s entire collection of albums. Lily got most of Neil’s money along with trust funds for Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) with some provisions going to Moses and Sophia. A memorable book of fairy tales from her childhood also went to Lily. Finally, Neil left Devon his stake in Hamilton Winters Group.

After the reading, Lily left, and Devon made Ana the co-head of LP. After everybody went, Devon listened to some of Neil’s music, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) joined him. Devastated after Lily’s cold shoulder, Cane visited Traci (Beth Maitland).

At Crimson Lights, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) told Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that her revenge scheme would once again lead to her downfall, but Phyllis insisted she wasn’t doing anything like that. Later, Michael came in and discussed Neil’s will with Lauren, and they decided to celebrate life.

At the Abbott’s, Ashley and Jack argued over the business and then Ashley informed him that they both had some competition from a Chinese company with a logo similar to the one for the Jabot Collective. When Ashley left, Jack texted Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) and said it was urgent.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Sharon that her stalker had her considering a new line of work, and Sharon supported her daughter.