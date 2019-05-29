Martha Hunt Flaunts Sideboob In Skimpy White Dress For New Beach Snapshot

Martha Hunt has some feels about her time in Miami, she expressed on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a revealing dress that puts her model figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old model is posing on a Floridian beach at what looks like either sunrise or sunset as she rocks a draped asymmetrical white strap dress that features a straight-cut neckline and two thin straps that go over her shoulders. The number also boasts a bare back as is evident by the side straps seen along Hunt’s ribcage, which also leaves quite a bit of sideboob visible. In addition, the bottom of the dress features a high-cut leg that creates an asymmetrical skirt that showcases Hunt’s model legs. As indicated by the tag she included with her photo, she is wearing the La robe Saudade dress from Jacquemus and can be seen on its website.

Hunt accessorized her look with a brown handbag by Carolina Santo Domingo, which the model is holding next to her right thigh. The blurry photo shows Hunt against a light blue sky that is tinted by streaks of pink and purple. Her blonde hair is in a middle part and down as its strands fly around her with the wind.

The post, which Hunt shared with her 3 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 36,000 likes and over 260 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to show their admiration for the model and to praise the beauty of her dress.

“Martha we need more pics of you wearing that dress please i beg you thank you,” one user raved.

“This is gorgeous… love the dress. Hope you’re well. X,” another one chimed in.

As Us Weekly noted, Hunt wore her Victoria’s Secret wings for the first time in 2015, but by then she had already been walking the famous runway and starring in campaigns for the lingerie brand for two years, since 2013. In her interview with the publication, she shared her packing routine ahead of travels. Her tips include bringing a multi-international charging adaptor, plenty of underwear and remembering to always pack swimwear. Another tip has to do with in-flight entertainment.

“Make sure you have a good series downloaded on your computer or tablet so you can binge watch it on the plane or when you’re jet-lagged,” she tells Us. “I just caught up to Game of Thrones season 8!” she said.