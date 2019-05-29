Camille Grammer Reportedly Skipping ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Reunion After Slamming ‘Puppy Gate Girl Gang’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast member says she doesn't want to be ganged-up on.

Camille Grammer has had enough of the Puppy Gate Girl Gang, and she has no plans to be ganged up on at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The “friend” of the Housewives has reportedly revealed that she won’t attend the RHOBH reunion taping in Los Angeles on June 5, Heavy reports.

While it has not been confirmed if estranged RHOBH cast member Lisa Vanderpump will show up to the reunion—amid the Puppy Gate drama, LVP stopped filming scenes with most of the other Housewives and is still not on speaking terms with several of them— Camille is in a similar boat amid rising tensions with the group she has referred to as the “Puppy Gate Girl Gang.”

Things came to a head the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show after Grammer saw her co-stars talking about her hours after celebrating her wedding in Hawaii. In a scathing post to her Bravo blog, Camille Grammer fired back at her “so-called” Beverly Hills girlfriends who took issue with a People magazine article in which she credited a supportive Lisa Vanderpump for encouraging her to get married again.

“Rather than being happy for me, they found a pretext for condemning me just hours after my nuptials,” Grammer wrote. “I guess it has come to the point that one cannot say nice things about Lisa without betraying the Puppy Gate Girl Gang. It appears that any positive words about LVP will put one in the doghouse, if not a kill shelter.”

With Camille Grammer reportedly out, even the stars who plan to attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion are dreading it. Kyle Richards told Bustle that “no one wants to go” and that she thinks the reunion could be “a really bad one” for the cast. Richards also acknowledged that there’s been “some incidents” with Camille Grammer, whom she said is giving her “Season 1 Camille vibes.”

Camille Grammer isn’t currently a full-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, but her wedding to attorney David C. Meyer was a featured storyline this past season. Other Housewives shows routinely feature “friends” at the reunion. But with Lisa Vanderpump missing from filming group scenes this season, Camille appears to be the new target of the Puppy Gate Girl Gang’s wrath, seemingly because she’s on speaking terms with the SUR owner.

Bustle notes that earlier this month, Camille Grammer responded to a fan tweet after it was pointed out that Kyle Richards was turning on her and the other Housewives would soon follow.

“I know!!” Grammer responded. “The reunion will be a Camille gang up. I’ll pass thank you. That new target now that LVP stopped filming is me. I’ll pass.”

And following her revelation that the Puppy Gate Girl Gang talked smack about on the van ride home from her wedding, Grammer agreed with a fan on Twitter who pointed out that had she gone on the trip to France with her co-stars they would have been ganging up on her about Lisa Vanderpump. Instead, Grammer stayed back to try to save her house after it was ravaged in the Malibu wildfires. Indeed, all signs point to Camille Grammer skipping the RHOBH Season 9 reunion to avoid being ganged up on.

Camille Grammer previously told Entertainment Tonight she fears the reunion will get heated and she admitted she may even have a little post-traumatic stress disorder from the Season 1 gang-up she endured eight years ago.

“It’s tough being the one person on the hot seat,” Grammer said. “Season 1 of for me, was hell, I never want to repeat that again.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.