Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom About Claims In His New Book

Khloe Kardashian reportedly texted Lamar Odom about some claims he made about her in his new memoir, Darkness to Light.

According to Pop Culture, Lamar Odom recently revealed that he received a text from Khloe Kardashian after he wrote about an incident that she allegedly beat up a stripper that was with him in a hotel room.

Lamar reveals that during one of many times he broke his marriage vows to Khloe that she had used their security team to track him down to the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, where he was doing drugs with two strippers.

Odom says that at about midnight there was a loud pounding on the door and when he opened it, Kardashian jumped on the first girl he spotted in the room with her then-husband.

“Try to imagine the scene: Khloe’s beating the shit out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head. Kris is screaming and her security guard jumps in and pulls Khloe off the beaten stripper. Khloe tells me to gather up my things, and the guards quickly remove all traces of the drugs,” Lamar says.

Odom revealed that after the story from his book got out to the media, Kardashian had texted him about the incident.

“She good, she talked about one of the stories I told in the book. About her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on the girl. She said she didn’t even think I remembered that story,” Lamar told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show.

Loading...

Lamar Odom then went on to dish on his current relationship with Khloe Kardashian, whom he divorced back in 2016. The former NBA player says that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars is an incredible person that will always hold a very special place in his heart.

Odom also called Kardashian the love of his life, and revealed that he believed her to be extremely tough, strong, and courageous due to all of the things she’s been through, much of which he brought into her life.

Lamar also claimed that his quickie marriage to Khloe caused a big strain in his relationship with his children, Destiny and Lamar Jr., whom he shares with his ex, Liza Morales.

Fans can read more about Lamar Odom’s life, and his marriage with Khloe Kardashian in his new book, Darkness to Light, which is available now.