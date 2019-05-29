Zac Efron Works Out With Victoria’s Secret Angels In Video, ‘Earns’ His Wings

Zac Efron isn’t above being put through his paces. The Baywatch star is known for his ripped physique and active lifestyle. The 31-year-old’s May 28 YouTube video comes with a slightly unusual entourage, though. As Entertainment Tonight reports on May 29, Efron chose to train with Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Zac’s workout video showed him join four of the lingerie giant’s famous faces – Josephine Skriver, Kelsey Merritt, Jasmine Tookes, and Sara Sampaio were all in the video alongside personal trainer John Gaines. Drawing from the video’s title, Entertainment Tonight reports that Efron “[earned] his wings.” The famous oversized wings are a frequent accessory to the lingerie donned at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The video sees Efron ask the models about pressure to keep fit in the modeling industry.

“The gym for me is that therapeutic place where you get that one hour to be just like, ‘This is my time,'” Skriver said.

The Danish model is as much known for her fierce abs as she is for her sensational curves.

The video begins with Efron introducing the models. The girls are then seen waving their arms in a flight-like movement – this is self-explanatory after “wings” are mentioned. The footage then shows a full-on sweat session that includes circuit training. The crew is seen doing crunches, skier rows, and push-ups.

As the video’s caption states, Efron had been curious “what it must take” to acquire a body worthy of a Victoria’s Secret Angel status. His solution appeared to be getting the famous girls to join him for a workout.

Given that Zac’s video includes a Hollywood mega-star and four beautiful models, it’s getting plenty of traffic. It currently sits at over 400,000 views.

Encouragement to watch the video was also posted to Efron’s Instagram. The snap (seen above) showed the actor posing with his energetic workout buddies.

Loading...

As one of the movie industry’s biggest faces, Efron comes a talented actor and fitness icon. While Zac’s Baywatch body was relatively small compared to that of his co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it was nonetheless the epitome of Hollywood’s buffed-up male. Efron is also known for sharing his active lifestyle on Instagram.

Zac has 39.5 million Instagram followers. His account is followed by major celebrities. They include Nicki Minaj, Bella Thorne, Priyanka Chopra, and his Baywatch co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Despite his A-List status, Zac largely seems to harness a carefree and easy-going vibe – likely a contributing factor to his popularity.

Fans wishing to see more of Zac and his epic body should follow him on Instagram.