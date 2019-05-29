Constance Nunes Flaunts Massive Cleavage, Tiny Waist In Skimpy Crop top

Constance Nunes is flaunting her hourglass figure on social media, and her fans absolutely love it.

On Wednesday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking sexy as she posed with a classic car.

In the snapshot, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen sporting a pair of distressed jeans with rips and holes in them as well as a pair of gray high top Converse sneakers, which showed off her casual side.

Constance also wears an olive green crop top, which flaunts her massive cleavage and puts her flat tummy and toned abs on full display.

Nunes has her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, as she leaves her bangs out to frame her face. The model, who is also a mechanic, sports a deep tan all over her body and smiles for the camera as she sits on the hood of a baby blue vintage Bel Air.

Constance seems to sport a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. She also adds to her glam look by wearing pink blush and a nude color on her plump lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has been a busy woman this year. In addition to working on her passion, which is classic cars, she has also continued her modeling career and gotten married.

Nunes announced her wedding to her longtime boyfriend back in February by posting a photo of the couple from their special day on Instagram. Constance is seen sporting an all-black, see-through lace wedding gown, complete with long veil and train.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes’ life as a mechanic, model, and wife by following her on Instagram.