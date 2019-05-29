Kourtney Kardashian Looks Ready For Summer In Sexy Bikini Top

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her cleavage in a stylish snap on Instagram Wednesday.

Wearing a black bandeau-style bikini top embellished with flower jewelry, the mom of four looked stunning sporting a pair of black bejeweled sunglasses. Kourtney’s face was perfectly made up with expertly sculpted eyebrows, bronze eye shadow, and a nude lip. In the selfie, her hair fell loosely over her shoulders.

In the caption for the photo, the reality star plugged the latest update on her health and lifestyle website, Poosh, which was all about the trip she and her family took to Bali in October of 2018. In the post, Kourtney shared what a wonderful experience she had on the Indonesian island.

Kourtney launched the website in March with the idea that she wanted to create a place where she could share product recommendations and recipes, as well as interview wellness experts. The site would curate a “lifestyle that’s very much the lifestyle that I lead,” she said in an interview with Vogue magazine.

“It’s important to use my voice to share everything I’ve learned,” she said.

The celebrity is certainly no stranger to sharing. She and her famous sisters have become some of the top influencers on social media. Kourtney has over 79 million followers on Instagram alone, and they love it when she posts photos of what is going on in her life.

Kourtney has been using her Instagram lately to promote Poosh. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the celebrity shared a post on Tuesday about the taboo associated with women’s menstruation and encouraged people to generate a conversation about it on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

In an interview with Paper magazine, Kourtney said that Poosh, named after the star’s daughter, Penelope, has given her a new purpose.

“It’s a new energy,” she said of managing everything involved with the site. “I feel different. There’s something all day that I’m doing. It doesn’t leave my mind,” she said.

The endeavor gives her something to be proud of and she said that she hoped her children would be proud of it as well.

In the interview, when asked how she would feel if the cameras stopped rolling, Kourtney said she wouldn’t mind it a bit.

“I would be very happy,” she said.

Fans of the celebrity might not be too thrilled when that day comes, but until then, they can keep up with what is going on in her life by following her Instagram account.