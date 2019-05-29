‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Stuns In Red Bikini As She Cradles A Puppy On Instagram

Elizabeth Turner is hoping to raise some attention on her Instagram to potential dog lovers who might be interested in adopting some strays she has fallen in love with during a getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. On Wednesday, the former Maxim cover girl took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she sizzles in a fiery red bikini as she holds the cutest puppy in her hands.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old model is sitting with her legs crossed in front of her as she dons a triangle top with thick straps that go around the model’s shoulders and whose neckline plunges deep into her chest, helping accentuate her busty figure. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is by Ark Swimwear. The Georgia native teamed her top with a pair of short denim shorts that Turner is wearing unbuttoned in the shot, and that flaunts her slender model legs.

Turner is holding an adorable white puppy with a distinct white spot on its right eye. The model is looking down at it with her lips pursed into a kiss. The puppy is staring straight ahead as it sits comfortably in Turner’s arms.

In the shot, Turner is wearing flip flops and her golden blonde hair up in a tight ponytail as she appears to be enjoying a laidback time with the dogs, which according to her caption have been rescued by the local nonprofit Potcake Place K9rescue.

The post, which Turner shared with her 908,000 Instagram followers, garnered almost 30,000 more than 300 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and to thank her for engaging in the cause and looking for forever home for the doggies.

“It’s so cute [star eyes emoji] thanks for being an angel & help them,” one user wrote, topping off the message with a heart.

“Great post for a great cause!” another one chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Turner is passionate about animal rights and often turns to her Instagram to promote the cause. The model has previously participated in a campaign for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in an effort to urge people to try the vegan lifestyle, the report further noted.