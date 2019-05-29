Peter Strzok, Lisa Page Play Canceled After Threats

The staging of a play about Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — the FBI investigators and lovers who made headlines for exchanging controversial texts regarding the Trump administration — has been canceled following death threats, Deadline reported.

FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers, a play by conservative filmmaker and playwright Phelim McAleer, had been scheduled for a one-night-only performance at the Mead Theatre in Washington. However, the theater canceled the performance following “threats of violence.”

McAleer told the website, in a statement, that “the show will go on despite the left’s attempts to sabotage it by forcing the venue’s withdrawal so close to the event date.”

The show was to star Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman on the TV show Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and Kristy Swanson, who starred in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. Both actors are often regarded as outspoken conservatives who occasionally star in right-leaning projects. Cain starred in last year’s anti-abortion movie Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer. McAleer produced that film, and also wrote the book upon which it was based.

Per The Inquisitr, Swanson said, last week, that she had received death threats personally — via Twitter — for her involvement in the play. The play, which is being positioned as a “Hamilton for the MAGA crowd,” consists mostly of the actors reading transcripts of the text messages between Strzok and Page. The play was to be performed June 13, and was then slated to be posted to YouTube.

Peter Strzok was a longtime FBI agent who led the bureau’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Page was an FBI lawyer, and the two had a romantic affair throughout 2016, despite both Strzok and Page being married to others. The two had engaged in thousands of text messages, with Strzok using his FBI-issued device. The emergence of the aforementioned texts led to Strzok being dropped from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller. Strzok was eventually dismissed from the FBI as a whole.

The Washington D.C. theater originally set to host a one-night-only performance of Phelim McAleer’s FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, has canceled the production due to “threats of violence” https://t.co/rZfsked43M — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 29, 2019

Strzok and Page had both been critical of then-candidate Trump in their texts, all of which were later obtained by Congress. However, they were also critical of Democrats and other politicians, including Hillary Clinton.

President Trump has referred to Strzok and Page, on more than one occasion, as “lovebirds,” which is perhaps part of the reason that the play adopted this name.

The producers of the play had launched a crowdfunding effort on Indiegogo, which had raised $39,000 out of a goal of $95,000 as of this writing.