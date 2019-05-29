‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Talks Jenelle Evans’ Custody Loss, Hopes She And David Eason ‘Get The Help They Need’

What does Kailyn Lowry think about the news?

Kailyn Lowry believes it is in Jenelle Evans’ children’s best interest that they’ve been removed from the home she shares with husband David Eason.

On May 29, the Teen Mom 2 star and her Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Christie, released a joint statement to People magazine in regard to Child Protective Service’s removal of the couple’s three children, including Maryssa, Kaiser, and Ensley, who placed with family members earlier this month.

“We’ve been cautious when speaking on the issues regarding the Evans/Eason family until we had enough details to speak on the matter. The most important part of this situation & most concerning to us as fellow mothers is the safety of the children,” the ladies said in their statement.

According to Lowry and Chrisley, the believe that due the findings of CPS, “it is in the best interest of the children to remain outside” of Evans and Eason’s home. That said, they told People magazine that they wish Evans, Eason, and their family the best and are hoping to see them “get the help they need to move forward.”

The removal of the children from Evans and Eason’s home was prompted by an investigation into the death of their family dog, Nugget, who Eason reportedly shot to death after the animal nipped at their two-year-old daughter.

Evans and Lowry have been at odds for several years and because of that, Evans will likely be upset once she learns that her former co-star is publicly discussing her family matters. However, as fans of the series well know, both women have been sharing gossip articles, both true and untrue, about the other for several years, which they are reportedly paid for doing.

In addition to having her kids taken away from her as a result of Eason’s killing of their dog, Evans also lost her role on Teen Mom 2 because of his behavior. As fans may have heard, MTV chose to part ways with Evans earlier this month after a number of advertisers publicly confirmed they would no longer be paying for their ads to run during episodes of the Teen Mom franchise.

Evans’ sudden firing from the show came just over a year after her husband, Eason, was fired by the network for sharing a series of offensive homophobic posts on his Twitter page, which he has since deleted, while defending his right to bear arms.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.