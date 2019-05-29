‘DWTS’ Star Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Reveal Surprising Dance Mishap At Their Wedding

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer didn't teach her husband how to dance ahead of their wedding.

Cheryl Burke’s wedding to Matthew Lawrence went off without a hitch—if you don’t count the hamstring mishap. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer tied the knot with actor Matthew Lawrence at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, but a reception dance move nearly landed the groom in the ER.

In an interview with People, the newlyweds revealed their first dance was to “Why I Love You” by MAJOR., but they scored far from a perfect 10. Lawrence admitted he was nervous about dancing with his bride, who is a two-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champion.

“Having to dance with Cheryl gave me the most nerves because she is such an accomplished dancer, and I’m not. I messed up in every possible way. I almost fell on top of her and pulled my hamstring to prevent that from happening. But we pulled it off!”

Ahead of the wedding, Cheryl Burke revealed she had no plans to teach her future husband how to dance. Last fall, Burke joked to Entertainment Tonight she was afraid her man “might run away” if she scared him off with her strict dancing techniques.

“We may never get married if I teach him how to dance!” Burke admitted. “! I just turn into a different person when I’m teaching, so I’m a lot harder.”

While the dancing wasn’t perfect, the wedding was about as close to perfect as could be. Cheryl Burke told People it was “so cool” to see her Pinterest wedding come true, and Matthew Lawrence said when Cheryl rounded the corner to enter the ceremony, it was “magical” and like “perfect movie moment.”

The tented event — which included a vow exchange on a covered fountain outside, — featured twinkle lights, floral arrangements by Mark’s Garden, and a mirrored dance floor to showcase the groom’s not-so-smooth dance moves. After dinner and dancing, guests were served a 5-tiered-cake by Joanie and Leigh’s Cakes, then hit an after-party to feast on churros, quesadilla, and nachos as music by Angelo Pagan’s salsa band played. To cap off the night, guests were given custom monogrammed candles from Aroma 360.

The 200 wedding guests included some of Cheryl Burke’s former Dancing With the Stars co-stars including matron of honor Leah Remini, TV personality Jack Osbourne, former NFL star Emmitt Smith, Olympic skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and actor Joey Lawrence, who served as co-best man for Matthew alongside their younger brother Andy.

Check out some behind-the-scenes from Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s wedding below.