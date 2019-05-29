Olivia Culpo Stuns In See-Through White Shirt On Instagram

Olivia Culpo posted a stunning new photo to social media this week as she soaked up some sun in Monaco.

On Wednesday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself flaunting her supermodel good looks while enjoying the gorgeous scenery while on vacation.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen donning a white, button up shirt that was a bit see-through and gave fans a peek at her skin underneath.

Culpo also flaunted her long, lean legs as she lifted one up to rest it against the railing of the balcony that she stands on in the photo.

The model had her shoulder-length hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves. She accessorized her look by wearing gold dangling earrings and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Culpo gave a sultry stare into the camera as she gave one of her signature supermodel poses.

Olivia also wore a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes.

Culpo added to her glam look shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush, and a light pink color on her pouty lips.

In the background of the photograph, a gorgeous blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds can be seen as well as a stunning ocean scene.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo’s latest post comes just weeks after her former longtime boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, took to Instagram to slam her in a bizarre rant.

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could,” Danny wrote, even claiming their intimate life together was “f***ing crazy.”

Amendola even referenced photos of Culpo snuggling up to Zedd at Coachella in the rant.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony (sic) little f**ks, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf!” Amendola stated in the shocking social media rant, which he later deleted.

The rant came after a rocky year for the couple, who had split and gotten back together multiple times. Back in October, their breakup made headlines when Danny was spotted getting cozy with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach while Olivia was in Australia shooting the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Olivia Culpo never publicly responded to Danny Amendola’s rant.