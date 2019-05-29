‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Raises Money For Emilia Clarke’s Charity After Online Petition Demands A Redo

After thousands of fans requested that 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 be redone, one fan raised money for Emilia Clarke's charity as an apology for such a request.

The finale of the famed HBO series Game of Thrones stirred up a lot of emotions. Thousands of fans took to the internet in outrage, with more than a million people signing an online petition to have the entire final season redone. However, in the wake of such strong feelings, one fan decided to answer the backlash with a positive campaign, according to People.

A Reddit user asked for online donations for Emilia Clarke’s charity, SameYou, and has already raised $45,000.

Clarke, who had a main role in the series as Daenerys Targaryen, had two life-saving surgeries during the show’s eight-year reign. The surgeries took place to manage brain aneurysms. Clarke wrote a powerful op-ed piece for The New Yorker describing her medical struggles while shooting in the early days of Game of Thrones.

As a response to her condition, the 32-year-old actress started a charity for those suffering from brain injuries and strokes.

To gather donations for the cause, the fan — who goes by the Reddit handle elle_ellaria — described the fundraising efforts as a show of support for the GoT cast.

“Since the tongue-in-cheek nature of that petition has flown over a lot of peoples’ heads, to the point that it’s prompted backlash from some of the cast, we wanted to show that Game of Thrones fans appreciate the hard work of the incredible cast & crew despite their constraints.”

The fan told Entertainment Weekly that she wanted to “stand by Daenerys,” and felt a fundraiser was the best way to show it.

“As a gesture of love and support from the fandom to the entire cast & crew — but also particularly to the woman who poured her very soul into her character who… inspired so many of us with her resilience — I am setting up this page as a public support of her charity, SameYou.”

The fan goes on to thank specific cast and crew members for creating such a show. It’s a sentiment that Emilia Clarke has, herself, expressed. In a recent Instagram post, the Mother of Dragons reflects on the impact the show has had on her life.

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being…To you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

The fundraiser, which is hosted on JustGiving.org, is ongoing with a goal of raising about $63,000.