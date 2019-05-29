Candice Swanepoel Stuns Instagram Fans In Wet See-Through Dress In New Sultry Photo

After taking almost 10 days off from Instagram, Candice Swanepoel is back with a big splash. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to mark her return with a stunning photo in which she flaunts her legs in a sheer minidress that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the snapshot in question, the South African beauty is sitting on a large, mossy rock as she dons a short, nude dress that has gone transparent thanks to being wet. Considering the model is sitting by a crystal-clear body of water — most likely a river — the dampness of her outfit and hair suggests Swanepoel was swimming shortly before posing for the photo.

Her dress features two spaghetti straps that sit loosely on Swanepoel’s shoulders, exposing her back and a little bit of her cleavage. The model is leaning forward slightly, resting her upper body on her right leg, which is up on the rock while her leg left is straight in front of her, allowing her toes to touch the water.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down as its wet strands fall freely in front of her and onto her face, partially covering her eyes. The model is staring down at the water with a contemplative expression across her face.

As indicated by the geotag included with the photo, the 30-year-old model was in Costa Rica when the shot was taken. According to the tag, the photo is the work of photographer Jerome Duran. The photographer himself shared the same snap on his Instagram page to announce that the pair will soon embark on a new journey together, so fans should expect more photos like this one to emerge at some point in the near future.

“As I’m about to depart on another big journey with one of my favorite muses I’m reminded of beautiful moments in nature like this one..shot in the magical jungle of Costa Rica,” Duran captioned the post.

At the time of this writing, the photo, which Swanepoel shared with her 13.3 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up nearly 100,000 likes and more than 370 comments within just about an hour of having been posted. The post attracted a myriad of users of the social media platform, including a host of supermodels, who flocked to the comments section to praise Swanepoel’s beauty as well as the beautiful nature that surrounds her.

“One with nature, no better place to be,” fellow supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bundchen wrote.