Scheana Marie Explains ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Silence, Says She’s ‘Friends With Everyone’ On The Cast

Scheana Marie looks back on the reunion, and explains her dynamic with the cast.

Scheana Marie was noticeably silent during the majority of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, and during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained why she didn’t insert herself into her co-stars’ drama.

After admitting that it isn’t always the best idea to get in the middle of other people’s issues, Scheana told the outlet that she simply doesn’t need to draw attention to herself — even if her potential interjection would mean that she would get added camera time on the Bravo TV reality show.

“Sometimes it’s better to not say anything. I have nothing personally to do with this, so why am I going to yell just to get camera time? It’s not my thing,” she explained, according to a May 28 Reality Tea report.

As Scheana kept her opinions to herself, her friend and co-star, James Kennedy, made his presence known. He engaged in screaming matches with a number of the show’s stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, and nearly got into a physical fight with Jax Taylor.

“You know, James has hurt a lot of people… I’m not one of them, so I do see where everyone else is coming from, but I just kind of try and stay out of that,” Scheana said.

According to Scheana, she’s the person who wants everyone to get along on the show, and says she’s “friends with everyone.” However, while she’s done her best to stay neutral amid her co-stars’ feuds, she often finds herself in the middle. At times, some critics have accused her of playing both sides of the fence.

Throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana has showcased a lot of her personal life on the show — including her romances with ex-husband Mike Shay and ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta. However, when it came to Season 7, she seemed to be a bit more reserved. She attempted to remain single while dating in Los Angeles, all while tending to a “friends with benefits” relationship with Adam Scott.

Now that the season has wrapped, Scheana appears to be staying single. When it comes to her relationship with Adam — who she butted heads with during the finale episode — they don’t seem to be spending nearly as much time with one another as they did last year, while Season 7 was still filming.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is currently in production. The show is expected to air later this year, or early next year, on Bravo TV.