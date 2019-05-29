Kit Harington Takes Pride in Rehab Decision

Kit Harington, the actor who played Jon Snow during the entire eight-season run of Game of Thrones, announced the weekend of the series’ final episode that he was checking into rehab, for both exhaustion and alcohol use.

The next day, a report says, Harington has no shame in having taken this step.

Harington has “nothing but pride in his decision,” a source told Page Six. “If seeing Kit get help can help anyone struggling, that’s fantastic. There’s no shame at all to this.”

The actor, 32, announced that he had checked into a luxury rehab facility in Connecticut, for a monthlong stint.

Per The Inquisitr, the $120,000-a-month facility that Harington has checked into offers “psychological coaching,” as well as meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy. The facility allows those living there to leave the facility, and the actor has been spotted at a local bookstore as well as fitness facilities.

Another source told the site that Harington was hit hard by the end of Game of Thrones and that his wife, Rose Leslie, has been supportive of Harington’s decision. Leslie played Jon Snow’s love interest, the wildling Ygritte, in the early years of the series.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a rep for the actor told Page Six.

Including Kit Harrington's reaction at the top-secret table-read of one of the final scenes of #GameofThrones… https://t.co/NcnMZlZVtj — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 28, 2019

Harington made a memorable appearance in The Last Watch, the documentary about the final season of Game of Thrones, which aired on HBO Sunday night. Harington is shown visibly in shock at the table read for a particularly crucial moment of the series’ final episode, while in another part of the show, he’s shown doing a vocal exercise prior to filming, which consists of saying the name “Jon Snow” over and over again.

The actor, who had given an angry interview at the start of the season in which he called out critics of the final episodes- even before any major backlash to the season had formed- said in another interview that he had a breakdown following the shooting of his final scenes.

Harington called his last episode as Jon Snow an “onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again,” and admitted that he was still crying when he took off his attire for the last time.

The British actor hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in March.