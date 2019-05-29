Julianne Hough Stuns In Revealing Black Bra & Yoga Pants

It’s no secret that Julianne Hough spends a lot of time at the gym. As fans know, the new America’s Got Talent judge regularly dazzles her army of Instagram fans with workout-chic photos, showing off her insane figure in the sexiest of outfits. And even when she is not posting photos on social media, the paparazzi are usually busy snapping shots of the blonde-haired beauty, one who frequently hits the Los Angeles area for a variety of different workout classes.

In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the 30-year-old looks nothing short of amazing while clad in sultry workout gear. According to the publication, the former Dancing with the Stars judge was photographed leaving an L.A. gym, looking incredible in an all-black outfit that shows off her flawless figure.

The bombshell rocks a black bra which features a stringed middle, showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. The singer’s toned abs are on display in the photo as well, and she pairs her look with matching black yoga pants that accentuate her toned legs.

Julianne appears to be makeup-free in the photo, and wears her short blonde locks down and straight. In most of the images, Hough is wearing a huge smile on her face while she holds a black sweater and a black water bottle in her hands. And as fans of the blonde-haired beauty know, Julianne regularly dazzles in one sexy outfit after the other — and her fans love her for it.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Hough once again showed off her sculpted figure in a recent appearance — but this time, she was seen rocking an all-pink look. In these photos, the blonde-haired beauty was looking fit and fabulous as she walked to a workout class in the Los Angeles area. For her gym-ready look, Julianne rocked a pair of light pink leggings that hugged her every curve. She paired the leggings with a matching pink sports bra, one which gave bystanders a good look at her toned abs and lean arms. Once again, Hough had just completed a sweat session in the L.A. area.

Luckily for fans, the 30-year-old recently opened up to Self about her self-care regimen, admitting that she loves to start her morning off right with some fresh-squeezed juice. The actress credits a number of different workouts for giving her an amazing figure, but when she goes to the gym, she definitely partakes in pretty intense workouts.

“I’m a high-energy person, so I really like those high-energy, sweat-it-out workouts.”

“Because I’m high-energy, yoga kind of just grounds me. It makes me feel more centered and balanced. And I like hot yoga because it really stretches me out,” she continued.