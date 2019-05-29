Kylie Jenner Debuts Pastel Pink Hair In Latest Instagram Snap & Fans Are Loving It

Kylie Jenner is rocking another new hair color. The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her latest look — pastel pink hair.

The image on Jenner’s Instagram feed showed the 21-year-old makeup mogul standing in a gas station wearing a gray cropped T-shirt and matching leggings. She casually held a bag of Cheetos in her hand, along with a pink purse and black sunglasses. What caught fans’ eyes in the shot, though, was the brand new color atop her head. Pastel pink hair fell down Jenner’s shoulders as she glanced at something off-camera. It is unclear if the young social media star wore a wig or dyed her hair, but her followers seemed to love it either way.

The photo garnered over 2 million likes in just one hour. In the comments, fans complimented the new look and encouraged her to keep it.

“Loving how you’ve been doing colored hair recently!!!???? you should try and do grey again sometime,” Jenner’s superfan Johnny Cyrus wrote.

“You look like a whole meal,” another user said.

Meanwhile, other fans found humor in the fact that she was out at a gas station.

“Can you imagine seeing her in a gas station?!” one person said with awe.

“Lmao how are you about to look this this AT A GAS STATION,” another added.

This certainly is not the first time the mother of one has pulled off pink locks. Back in September, Jenner shared another Instagram of pink hair given to her by her family’s beloved hair stylist, Chris Appleton, according to Allure. She had also previously experimented with colored wigs.

Earlier this month, Jenner rocked purple hair for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The reality star matched her hair to her tight purple dress featuring feathers and sequins. Later in the evening, she awed fans once more when she traded in the purple wig for a bright blue one.

Aside from changing up her hair, Jenner has reportedly been planning a wedding with her boyfriend Travis Scott for later this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple would like to have a low-key wedding with their closest friends and family.

“It burns away at Kylie that they had Stormi out of wedlock, but at the time their relationship was shaky and then things got pushed onto the back burner because they couldn’t figure out a prenup agreement that suits them both,” a source said of the couple.