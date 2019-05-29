Gabrielle Union Flaunts Hard Body, Curvy Backside In Sexy Bikini Snaps

Gabrielle Union is becoming Instagram’s queen of summer with all of the sexy new bikini photos she’s been posting.

On Wednesday, the actress took to social media yet again to share a handful of new photos of herself rocking a skimpy bikini during a day of fun in the sun.

Gabrielle Union posted four new bikini shots this week. In the photos she is seen sporting a brown and white striped bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, and long, lean legs.

The bathing suit also put Union’s rock hard abs on full display, as she showcased her hard body and curvy backside on the social media site.

The actress sported a no makeup look in the pictures, which included a fresh face, and a shimmering glow on her skin. She had her long hair braided and pulled up into a half ponytail on top her head. She also donned some beads in her braids, giving her a perfect summer look.

Gabrielle revealed that she was in Greece when the photos were taken, as she and her husband, newly retired NBA star Dwayne Wade, have been traveling the country since he played his last game for the Miami Heat.

Wade also left a comment on his wife’s sexy bikini photos, posting three red heart emojis and a wagging tongue emoji in appreciate of Gabrielle’s sexy swimsuit snapshots.

For The Win reported that Gabrielle Union recently joked about Dwyane Wade’s retirement, adding that he has no idea what’s going on now that he’s not so focused on basketball.

“He has no idea what’s happening. When he got into the NBA, he didn’t have any money. He was pretty close to poverty. And then he’s retired now — he does OK for himself. But he’s like, ‘What is this place?! There’s got all kinds of like khaki shorts and cargo shorts. There’s all different colors!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s Old Navy.’ He’s never been to a car wash. He was like, ‘I love it there!’ I’m like, ‘The car wash?’ He’s like, ‘YES!’

“He has no idea how much milk costs. He’s like, ‘What is that? About $20?’ What kind of goat’s blood milk are you — no! I’m like what?” Union joked during a recent interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Fans can continue to watch Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s vacation unfold before their eyes by following the famous couple on social media.