Farrah Abraham Goes Fully Topless To Grab Burgers At In-N-Out

Farrah Abraham is proving that grabbing burgers doesn’t require clothing. The Teen Mom OG star was papped at popular burger chain, In-N-Out on Monday, as Life and Style Mag reported on May 28. In a brazen display, the 27-year-old was photographed leaving the eatery fully topless.

Using just her purchases to cover her modesty, Farrah was seen holding a beverage in her right hand and a burger in her left. Her breasts weren’t fully visible, but the paparazzi managed to snap the reality star’s eye-popping display to full advantage. Likewise eye-catching was Farrah’s bright green hair. It matched green stripes on her gray leggings and stylish sneakers in neon green-yellows. Farrah was seen walking, smiling, and looking right at the camera.

Abraham is known for flaunting her curves. The Nebraska-born star frequently takes to social media in lingerie – followers of Farrah’s Instagram will also know that she isn’t above going topless on social media. While Farrah appears proud of her femininity and sex appeal, her updates aren’t always well received. Likewise frowned upon by many are Farrah’s sex tapes. As Cosmopolitan reported in March, Farrah was “fired” from Teen Mom OG. The magazine reports Farrah’s take as a choice, though. Farrah has “quit” the franchise to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry.

Farrah has aired her views, as Cosmopolitan reports.

“Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things — all that stuff is more beneficial,” she told one of the show’s producers.

“And I will always continue to do that, regardless if it’s on my own show, not on MTV anymore,” she added.

As Cosmopolitan further reports, Farrah has also taken to Twitter to defend her philosophies.

“I’m tired of working around a company who exploits my sexuality yet harasses me for my sexuality #timesup #unsafe boring tactics that should be stopped… let’s look at your sex lives..you have no room to speak,” she wrote.

Farrah rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant as she single-handedly raised her daughter Sophia. Alongside fellow cast members Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and others, Farrah then became a core cast member of Teen Mom OG. While her former co-stars lead comparatively conventional lifestyle with wholesome, family-centric Instagram accounts reflecting it, Farrah bucks the trend. Sophia is present on her mother’s Instagram, but the account largely appears to revolve around Abraham and her scantily-clad updates.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Farrah should follow her Instagram. Recent updates have been building up towards Farrah’s May 30 birthday – anyone subscribing should expect some celebratory content in the coming days.