‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Neon-Pink Bodysuit, Flaunts Insane Hourglass Figure

Instagram starlet Anastasiya Kvitko has developed a signature style for herself that has led to many people referring to her as the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” The young model has no shortage of photos on her social media page showing her clad in skimpy bikinis or barely-there lingerie sets. In her latest Instagram post, she went with a different look, but it sparked the same massive reaction that most of her shots receive.

This newest Instagram post of Kvitko’s shows her wearing jeans and a neon-pink bodysuit as she leans against a racy sports car. As is often the case, Anastasiya noted that she was wearing the brand Pretty Little Thing and her followers were stunned by the look.

Kvitko was practically spilling out of the top of the pink bodysuit as the PLT piece hugged every sultry curve of the Russian bombshell’s hourglass figure. Anastasiya’s cleavage glistened with a covering of body oil by the looks of things and the model made sure to keep her bosom front-and-center by leaning back on her arms against the vehicle.

Along with the pink bodysuit, Kvitko donned tight denim jeans that showed off her curvy hips and insanely tiny waist. Anastasiya wore sunglasses and some gold bangle bracelets as her long, dark hair hung straight down her back and over one shoulder.

A second photo in the post featured the same pose and setting. In this case, Anastasiya had her head turned as she looked to the side with a sultry glimpse.

Kvitko is closing in on having 10 million Instagram followers now and nearly 100,000 fans had shown their appreciation for this sexy look in the first day the post was on the popular social media site. Nearly 1,400 people commented as well, with many noting that she looked gorgeous and stunning.

Shortly before this eye-popping bodysuit shot, Kvitko put up a bikini shot on Instagram that definitely generated a stir among her followers.

Kvitko wore a Fashion Nova bikini in these photos as she lounged on a boat out on the water. Anastasiya’s bikini was the line’s rust-colored “By the Ocean” set that is made of a textured, ribbed fabric and includes a tube top and high-rise cut bottoms.

Loading...

Anastasiya flaunted her cleavage, full hips, and impressive abs with this bikini look and both posts she shared via Instagram received more than 100,000 likes.

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” has been busy traveling all around the country in recent months, sharing her adventures via Instagram along the way. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the 24-year-old relocated to make the United States her home some time ago and Anastasiya Kvitko is clearly enjoying the new life she has created for herself.