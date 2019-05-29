Britney Spears Shakes Her Booty In Sexy New Workout Video

Britney Spears is showing off her hard body on social media yet again.

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram account to post a brand new video of herself working out, showing off her flexibility as she performed a number of yoga moves.

In the video, Britney is seen sporting a skimpy white crop top and barely-there pink spandex shorts. Spears seems to be in her home gym as she works out on her yoga mat, and she shakes her booty for the camera.

The singer does a number of stretches and yoga moves in the clip, one which is set to music. Her long, lean legs are on full display, as are her toned abs. Spears also does back bends and a wall stand in the video.

Britney has her long blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail, behind her head. Her bangs and other elements of her hairstyle fall down around her face.

The singer also sports a full face of makeup in the sexy workout video, a cosmetics look which includes darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes. She completes her look with a pair of orange sneakers.

Purple string lights and a wall mirror can be seen in the background of the video, as can multiple fitness machines.

As previously reported by People, Britney Spears has been posting many workout videos lately. She says she’s getting ready for summer by getting her bikini body in shape.

However, things haven’t been easy for the singer over the past few months. Last month, Britney was admitted into a mental health facility. She claimed to be staying there as a way to deal with the stress of some ongoing issues regarding her family, such as her father’s health problems.

After she was released, a source told the outlet that Spears was still on an emotional roller coaster, and that her medication had stopped working for her.

Britney is said to be working with doctors to find a new combination of medication that will help her balance her mental health issues.

“There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it’s very scary when the meds are not working,” an insider told the magazine.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following the singer on Instagram.