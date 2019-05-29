Miley Cyrus Reveals That She Likes Being Patted Down By Airport Security

In a recent interview with Capital FM in the U.K., Miley Cyrus has admitted she likes going through airport security and being patted down, per Music News. She revealed she never takes off her jewelry and that the security love patting her down.

“They have a love-hate. Because you know they hate because it’s definitely kind of annoying because I never take it [jewelry] off but they love me because they always get to do the pat down,” the “See You Again” hitmaker explained.

“They’re getting very sensitive with the pat down and I’m kind of like into it. But they’re getting like more and more nervous about doing that kind of thing – but I actually like it, you know.”

Cyrus might be happily married to actor Liam Hemsworth but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t crave a little attention from others, from time to time.

“I need a little human touch,” she expressed.

The pair got married in 2018 and had been together on-and-off for many years prior to their wedding.

The “Who Owns My Heart” songstress also revealed what their usual date night consists of.

“We are like the biggest TV junkies ever. We’ve pretty much watched every show that Netflix has, three times,” she confessed.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” star continued by saying all they like to do is watch things on Netflix while eating Chinese food, explaining that would be their ultimate date over anything fancy.

On Friday, May 31, Cyrus will drop her new EP, She Is Coming, per The Inquisitr.

Over the past weekend, she performed three new tracks at Radio 1’s Big Weekend — “Mother’s Daughter,” “Cattitude,” and “Dream.”

The release will be her second EP release after The Time of Our Lives, which was released a decade ago, in 2009. The extended play peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and included one of her signature singles, “Party in the U.S.A.”

For her “We Can’t Stop” performance, she invited British singer-songwriter Charli XCX to join her, which The Inquisitr reported. In the middle of the performance, Charli twerked on stage while Cyrus slapped her behind.

Recently, Miley’s Hannah Montana garments were recently sold for charity, which The Inquisitr recently revealed. All the proceeds from the auction helped to save wild animals. The public exhibition and live auction took place on May 18 in New York at the Hard Rock Cafe and included around 40 garments she wore playing the character.

