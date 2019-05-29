‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Will ‘Cleanse Herself’ Of Ex-Husband David Beador, Plans To Drop His Last Name

Shannon Beador wants to move on from their marriage.

Shannon Beador’s divorce from her cheating ex-husband, David Beador, was finalized last month and now, as she and David continue to share custody of their three daughters, the Real Housewives of Orange County reportedly had a change of heart when it comes to keeping David’s last name.

Although Shannon was initially expected to keep her last name, which is also the last name of her teenage daughters, she is now hoping to rid the name in lieu of her maiden name, Storms.

“Shannon really feels like the only way that she can truly cleanse herself of David is to not share his last name,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Radar Online on May 29.

Shannon and David were married for 17 years and share three daughters, including Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15. As fans will recall, much of the former couple’s relationship was featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, including David’s nine-month affair with another woman.

“Those girls are the only reason that Shannon has held onto David’s last name for so long. She wanted to keep it for their sake, but not anymore,” the source continued.

In addition to wanting to put her marriage to David behind her once and for all, Shannon reportedly wants to rid herself of his last name because his girlfriend, Lesley Cook, could soon become his wife, which will make her Lesley Beador.

“Shannon refuses to share a last name with the woman that David rebounded with,” the snitch explained. “That is not an option!”

As fans will recall, David and Lesley went public with their relationship months after he and Shannon announced their split, and just weeks after she filed for divorce, and have been together ever since.

In April, another Radar Online report suggested David and Lesley were excited to take the next step in their relationship once his divorce from Shannon was made final.

“David and Lesley are very much still together, and they can’t wait for this divorce to behind them,” a source said. “They are going to get married soon.”

In the same report, it was noted that David and Lesley could have a child together.

“David really wants to have another child, and he’s not getting any younger!” the source added.

Shannon and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for a 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime this summer.