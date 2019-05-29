Australian Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In String Bikini During Bali Getaway

Natasha Oakley continues to stun her Instagram fans with updates from her envy-inducing trip to the famous Indonesian island of Bali. On Wednesday, May 29, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to do just that when she shared a sizzling photo of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her flawless figure in full evidence.

In this particular photo, the 28-year-old swimsuit model is sitting poolside while she dons a monochromatic dark pink two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck as well as strings that tie at the front of her chest, in a way that accentuates her busty figure. The model teamed her top with a matching bottom that also ties at her sides, sitting on her frame in a way that showcases the model’s incredibly toned abs and strong thighs. According the tag the model included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Monday Swimwear.

As previously noted, Oakley is sitting by a pool with her hands behind her as she tilted her head back to face the sun. She has her eyes closed and lips very lightly open in a contemplative manner. Oakley’s blonde hair is slicked back and wet, suggesting she had recently been hanging out in the pool that features behind her.

The post, which the model shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 130 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, proving to be quite popular among her followers. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Australian bombshell took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to engage with her caption, in which Oakley notes her enthusiasm for the approach of summer.

“You are literally my body crush!” one user raved, pairing it with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“We feel like it’s already here,” another one chimed in, referring to the summer.

Oakley, who is also a bikini designer and blogger, defended her career as a social media influencer earlier this month, contending they are crucial pieces of the fashion world, as The Daily Mail recently noted. Oakley shared a rant by fellow influencer Negin Mirsalehi who argues that people like herself act like micro companies that employ and manage a team.

“We all have taken a different route to come to where we are today and most of us didn’t come here just by luck. It has taken passion, vision and a strategy,” she wrote. “Most of us have built our own businesses and lead teams on a daily basis.”