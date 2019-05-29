Marie Osmond Shares Sweet Photo Of Granddaughter Maude Shortly After She Was Rushed To ICU

Marie Osmond is beaming with pride over the birth of her newest grandchild.

Just last week, the new Talk host took to social media to ask her fans to pray for her granddaughter, Maude, who was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit shortly after her birth. After that, the 59-year-old remained relatively silent on social media — until yesterday, when she offered an update to fans via her Twitter account.

Along with a black-and-white photo of the new baby swaddled in a heart print blanket, Osmond let her 230,000-plus Twitter followers know that the newborn was thankfully doing well, even though Maude remains in the hospital for the time being.

“So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world. She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! #schwepicbaby.”

Since having been posted, Osmond’s fans have again taken to the share to let the “Paper Roses” singer know that they are thinking of her and her family during this time. So far, the tweet has amassed over 2,900 favorites in addition to 200-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of Marie’s fans took to the post to let her know that she and her family are still in their prayers.

Marie Osmond Introduces Newborn Granddaughter as Baby Continues to Receive Treatment in Hospital https://t.co/TOdFPZSoQ4 — People (@people) May 29, 2019

“She’s so precious! Congratulations to Brianna, David, & your entire family! So happy she is doing very well. Praying she gets to come home soon so her parents & you can wrap your arms around her & enjoy LOTS of baby snuggles,” one follower commented.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Marie asked fans for prayers for her newborn grandchild in a Twitter post.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces. So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!”

Like her most recent post, this one earned the singer a lot of attention as well — attracting over 4,000 favorites in addition to 800-plus comments. Maude is the first child for Osmond’s 21-year-0ld daughter Brianna and her husband, David. However, Marie is a seasoned veteran when it comes to being what she calls a “glam-ma.” The 59-year-old already has four other grandchildren in her brood, and her daughter, Rachael, has another baby on the way right now.

Loading...

Yesterday my daughter-in-law Claire put on the most wonderful #babyshower for my daughter Rachael! The time with friends & family reminded me to count my blessings this #MemorialDay weekend. Read more in my #SundayMessage!

???? https://t.co/GqLMpnV4GG pic.twitter.com/U3H7Z0t4E0 — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 27, 2019

As if that’s not enough, Marie also comes from a huge family — one boasting eight siblings — and she also has eight children of her own. Sadly, her son Michael passed away in 2010, however.

If Marie’s family keeps expanding at this rate, it’s only a matter of time before she hits double digits in the grandchild department. Judging by how much she loves all of her grandkids already — she may be totally fine with that.