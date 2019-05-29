‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter’s Advice Angers Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will make some comments that will irk Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). It seems as if the lawyer — and friend of the family — will give Hope his opinion on a matter that he is handling for her. However, Thomas won’t be pleased with his advice.

Hope and Liam have decided to end their marriage. Although they are still in love, Hope wants to sacrifice her marriage in order to give the children stability. It is her vision that she will be a mother to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), and that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will return to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Liam agreed to the annulment because he wanted to see his wife happy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Maya will share the news about Hope and Liam. She was one of the people who supported their relationship from the start. She will be sad that they have decided to call it quits.

Another person who will hear of Hope and Liam’s decision is Carter. Hope may turn to Forrester Creations’ in-house attorney for some advice on getting their marriage annulled. She wants to make a clean break with Liam, and doesn’t want to go through a messy divorce.

Hope knows and trusts Carter’s advice, as he has been a family friend and confidante for a long time. However, Carter will surprise the blonde with his advice, per SheKnows Soaps. It seems as if Carter’s expert opinion will upset Thomas Forrester, and Thomas will discourage Hope from listening to Carter.

Thomas wants Hope and Liam to end their marriage as soon as possible. It seems likely that Carter doesn’t understand why the couple want to call it quits for the sake of a child. He may point out that Hope can spend quality time with Douglas without taking such drastic action. He wants her to really consider all of her options, and may even remind her of her wedding vows.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Liam will decide to go ahead. Carter will prepare the annulment papers, and will have them ready to sign. However, it seems as if someone will interrupt them during their meeting. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) has important news for the couple — their daughter, Beth, is alive!

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful to see Xander breaking the news to a stunned Liam and Hope. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.