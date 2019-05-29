Nick Jonas Stuns Priyanka Chopra With One Year Anniversary Gift

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship has moved at a whirlwind pace. They recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary — but not the anniversary of their wedding. The duo tied the knot on December 1, 2018, so there are a few months left before that milestone is reached. It seems like only yesterday that they started dating, but in reality, they officially began seeing one another a year ago. And so, the pair recently decided to celebrate that milestone.

The problem is, the two weren’t actually able to physically be together on their special day. That didn’t stop Nick Jonas from making sure his wife had a memorable dating anniversary, though. He decided to set up a surprise that he knew would brighten Chopra’s day. Apparently, Chopra is a huge fan of pop star Mariah Carey, and has been for years. So, as PopCrush reported, Jonas arranged for his wife to meet Mariah Carey backstage, following a show Carey was performing in London.

Chopra attended the show with a friend, and even got the opportunity to take a selfie with her idol while backstage. As she shared it, Chopra captioned the selfie by sharing details about her experience — and how grateful she was to her husband for setting the whole thing up.

Jonas wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings on his anniversary, either. As The Inquisitr reported, he absolutely gushed over his wife on their special day.

Though their relationship has progressed quickly, and they can’t stop gushing about one another now, it wasn’t love at first sight — at least not for Priyanka. While attending the Women in the World Summit in NYC, as Popsugar reports, she revealed her first impressions of her husband.

“I didn’t think that this would be what it turned out to be, and that’s maybe my fault. I judged a book by its cover. But I think when I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much… I call him Old Man Jonas. That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ.’ He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

Apparently, parenthood may be the next step for the happy duo. Just two weeks after their wedding, Jonas shared his thoughts on the podcast The Rewind with Guy Raz, saying that “I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that’s a real dream.” He has experience as fun Uncle Nick to Kevin Jonas’ two children, but hasn’t yet embarked on the journey of fatherhood himself.