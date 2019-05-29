Sommer Ray Shows Off Toned Booty In Pink Thong Bikini On Instagram

Sommer Ray heated up Instagram on Thursday with a series of steamy selfies in a bikini from her Sommer Ray swimsuit collection.

The photos on Ray’s Instagram feed showed the model posing in front of blossoming pink flowers wearing a skimpy, pale pink, triangle bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms. In one image, Ray gave a sultry, makeup-free gaze at the camera as her long brown hair fell to down her shoulders. In the second, the young social media star turned around to reveal the cheeky bikini bottoms that showed off her incredibly toned and tanned backside as she gently pinched her leg with her long nails.

Ray’s series garnered over 360,000 likes. Fans flocked to the comments to tell the model how stunning she looked.

“Dang that is one lucky flower,” one user wrote.

“You are beautiful,” another said.

The sexy post comes just one day after Ray showed her silly side in an Instagram video recorded at a grocery store. The model looked casual in an oversized, pink T-shirt, a black visor, and white sandals. She walked down the cereal aisle and stopped with a gasp at Dippin’ Dots cereal. As she grabbed the box in excitement, a box beside her fell off the shelf. When she turned to pick it up, another box fell on her head, causing an eruption of laughter from her friends off-camera. She flashed her contagious smile and laugh at the camera before the end of the video.

“Not really sure what’s going on other than the fact i FOUND MY FAVORITE FROZEN TREAT IN CEREAL FORM,” she captioned the video, which was viewed by fans over 1 million times.

Unlike many Instagram models, Ray is sure to keep a balance on her feed between professional photos and silly posts that capture her fun personality. In fact, the model also has a secondary Instagram account solely devoted to showcasing her regular day-to-day life. She has amassed 20.9 million followers on her main account, and 3.5 million followers on her secondary account.

In an interview with Forbes in 2018, Ray explained that she knew she wanted to show her two sides from the beginning.

“[My sister] had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots… She started shooting me when I was 15,” Ray said. “I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person.”