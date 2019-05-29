Ashley Graham Shows Off Voluptuous Curves In Sexy Green Dress

Model Ashley Graham showed how sexy a dress can be when she stepped out on Wednesday.

In her latest Instagram post, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked ready for summer, wearing a stunning silky green dress that hugged her curves in all of the right places. The maxi dress featured spaghetti straps, and a scoop neckline that showed a hint of cleavage. Graham wore a thin gold pendant necklace, and added a pop of tangerine color on her nails. The model went with a natural makeup look, and styled her hair down in loose waves. She kept things casual, sporting a pair of flip-flop sandals and a small clutch thrown over her shoulder as she headed down a set of stairs. The stairs belonged to a porch or a deck, one decorated with a variety of plants.

In the caption attached to the photo, Graham said she was “blending in” with all of the greenery that surrounded her.

Graham’s followers were quick to point out that the dress looked remarkable on her, calling the look beautiful and stunning.

Graham, a spokesperson for curvy women everywhere, has amassed over 8 million followers on Instagram. Most of her fans love to see what the Lane Bryant model will be wearing next — and she rarely lets them down.

Graham, who founded the companies Swimsuits For All and Ashley Graham Lingerie, likes to post photos of herself wearing bikinis, bathing suits, underwear and sexy apparel to prove that women do not have to be skinny to be beautiful. In fact, she encourages women to love how they look.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, Graham spoke about how she wanted to change how the world perceived curvy women. She said her crusade was not just about her.

“My goal is to make a change in the world. It’s about women – all women – saying ‘I’m included in this,'” she said, adding that everyone need to work together to “redefine the global definition of beauty as beyond size.”

Graham has worked for Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, and yet she sometimes still hears people gasp when she turns the corner on the runway.

She doesn’t seem to mind because it starts a conversation about size — and beauty.

“I may be the only curvy girl in a show, but I feel that I am representing the majority of women when I’m wearing that dress,” she said.

Fans wanting to keep up with Graham’s inspiring posts can follow her on Instagram.