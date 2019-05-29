Cory Booker Calls For Immediate Impeachment Proceedings After Robert Mueller’s Press Conference

Robert Mueller's unexpected press conference was the deciding factor for Cory Booker to call for impeachment.

Shortly after Robert Mueller offered his conclusion to the two-year investigation into President Donald Trump while announcing his resignation from the Justice Department, 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Cory Booker joined the ranks of Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Mueller, who surprised newsrooms everywhere with barely an hour’s worth of warning before his rare press conference, made a key statement in his conclusion that seemingly pushed Booker into the impeachment camp.

“If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime,” as reported by CNN.

That bombshell quickly made breaking news headlines across the country, providing previously hesitant Democrats a reason to get on board.

Previously, Booker refused to join in on the calls for impeachment, as he stated he wanted to see the unredacted Mueller report before making that decision. Mueller’s bombshell press conference was obviously an acceptable substitute for that condition.

Other 2020 candidates who have already called for the president’s impeachment include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro. All three continued their call after Mueller’s remarks Wednesday morning.

Booker, in no uncertain terms, took to Twitter to make his announcement, demanding impeachment proceedings being started “immediately” and calling out Congress to follow through on their “legal and moral obligation” to do so.

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

Booker doubled down on his demand in a tweet posted 12 minutes later, emphasizing that the “only path forward” is impeachment.

This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats, on the other hand, have shied away from dropping what Trump calls the “I word.” Her reasoning, according to The Hill, is that she believes Democrats should continue investigating the White House.

She also explained that any impeachment attempt would be shot down in the GOP-controlled Senate — especially given the fact that they’re able to essentially set the rules for any impeachment proceedings.

As The Inquisitr reported on Tuesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell and high-level Senate allies like Sen. Lindsay Graham are already preparing to crush any potential impeachment of the president.

Impeaching Trump would require two-thirds of Senate votes — or a total of 67 senators. Reaching that number in a 53-47 Republican-controlled Senate would be a mathematical challenge without complete support from Democrats and a handful of Republican detractors.

The Hill reported that according to recent national polling data, less than 40 percent of Americans are in favor of impeaching the president. Those numbers could change after Mueller’s presser.