Watch Arsenal FC Vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Europa League Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Baku London Derby

The UEFA Europa League Final on Wednesday will be a London derby in Baku, Azerbaijan, when Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC clash for the tournament trophy.

There appears to be more at stake for Arsenal FC than their London rivals, Chelsea FC, when they clash on Wednesday in the UEFA Europa League final, as The Inquisitr reported. For Arsenal, who placed fifth on the English Premier League table, the match represents their last and only chance to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. The team has endured a 2-year absence.

Chelsea, on the other hand, already has their Champions League place secured — thanks to a third-place finish in the domestic season. Nonetheless, Chelsea is favored as they enter the London derby, one which takes place about 2,500 miles from home in Azerbaijan.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Arsenal FC vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Europa League championship final match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, May 29. The match will take place at the 68,700-seat Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. That start time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Summer Time in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Gunners vs. Blues match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, May 30.

For Arsenal, the match will mark the final bow of 37-year-old goalkeeper Petr Cech, who wraps up a distinguished 20-year career. Cech spent the last 15 years playing in the English Premier League. Cech has minded the net for Arsenal since 2015, after transferring from Chelsea. But according to ESPN.com, Cech may not even get the nod to mind the net from Manager Unai Emery in the Europa League final.

Bernd Leno has taken Cech’s regular post since October, and with the massive revenues that flow from Champions League participation — potentially over $100 million, according to USA Today — Emery is not likely to display sentimentality in his selection of a starting keeper.

“I speak about Petr a lot but above all he is a great man and a great professional,” Emery said, according to the BBC. “I want to do something important with him in his last match. I told him ‘I want to do something important with you in the last moment in you [sic] career, playing or not playing.'”

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery has already won three Europa League titles. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Champions League final stream live from Baku, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Arsenal vs. Chelsea match stream live on their TV sets.

Loading...

There is also a way to watch the UEFA Champions League final game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee being required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a 7-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League final — as well as the Champions League final — live stream for free.

A pay-per-view stream will be available in the United States, one provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Arsenal FC vs. Chelsea FC match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Azerbaijan, CBC Sport will stream the match live. Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport will stream the UEFA Europa League final online.

A list of live streaming sources for the Arsenal FC vs. Chelsea FC Europa League final — for numerous other countries around the world — is available via LiveSoccerTV.